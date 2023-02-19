Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung not only won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest title on Saturday, but he also made plenty of history in the process that would make Kobe Bryant and Spud Webb proud.

McClung has played in just two NBA games so far in his career. He’s currently on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, spending most of his time in the G League. With that, however, he surpassed a record previously held by Bryant for the fewest NBA games played by any player before winning the dunk title. Kobe had 39 games under his belt when he won the NBA Dunk Contest in 1997, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Aside from that, McClung is only the second player ever to win the competition despite being 6-foot-2 or shorter. The only other player to do it is Webb, who did so in 1986. Webb is 5-foot-6.

Lastly, McClung is the first Sixers player ever to take home the dunk trophy. Granted that there aren’t a lot of Philly players to have joined the competition, it’s still a pretty cool feat considering that not even the likes of Julius Erving or Jerry Stackhouse won it. The last time a 76er took part in the festivities was in 2006, with Andre Iguodala representing the franchise.

There are a lot of other reasons why Mac McClung’s NBA Dunk Contest performance was memorable though. Stephen Curry, Magic Johnson and many other NBA stars heaped praises on him for reviving the tournament that’s slowly dying, and that speaks volumes.