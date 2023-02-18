Whether it has been Nate Robinson serving as Dwight “Superman” Howard’s kryptonite, MJ dunking from the free-throw line, Blake Griffin jumping over a car to throw it down, or even the spectacular 5’7″ Spud Webb putting on a show with his dunking arsenal, the NBA Dunk Contest has seen a plethora of memorable moments throughout the years. Let’s check out our NBA odds series where our NBA Dunk Contest prediction and pick will be revealed.

During last year’s competition, it was New York Knicks power forward Obi Toppin that was able to put on a show in front of the Cleveland crowd, as he took home the winning hardware as the NBA Slam Dunk Champion of 2022. Fast forward to this season, and there are certainly a slew of hoopers that have more than enough hops and tricks up their sleeves to join the illustrious list of names that have been able to win this competition in years past.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Dunk Contest Odds:

Mac McClung: -105

Kenyon Martin Jr.: +340

Jericho Sims: +410

Trey Murphy III: +430

Why Mac McClung Will Win

On paper, McClung doesn’t seem all that special at 6’2″ and playing the point guard position for the Philadelphia 76ers, but don’t be surprised if this young man steals the show by the end of the night. Not only does McClung enter this competition with the best odds to take home the title of “Dunk Champion”, but he has also been known for his electrifying dunks dating back to his high school days when he instantly become infamous online for his dunking ability. Most recently, the flashy guard signed a two-way contract with the 76ers after playing a majority of the season with the G-League Delaware Blue Coats. Without a doubt, McClung has hops for days and is ready to become the first G-League player to participate in the event.

Why Jericho Sims Will Win

Next up on the list of supreme dunkers happens to be Jericho Sims of the New York Knicks. Entering this weekend’s festivities at the ripe age of 24 in first season in the Big Apple after playing four years of collegiate ball at Texas, Sims towers over the competition at 6’10” and looks quite different than Mac McClung measurements-wise. So far this season, Sims has demonstrated his excellent post-play despite only averaging 13.5 minutes per game. Nevertheless, Sims’ extreme athleticism jumps out at you on paper and will be a legitimate threat to win this whole thing by Saturday night’s end.

Why Kenyon Martin Jr. Will Win

If this name sounds familiar to those at all, it’s because that the son of longtime forward and NBA champion with the New Jersey Nets Kenyon Martin has quickly established himself as a formidable force for the Houston Rockets. Also another young buck in this rather youthful class of dunk contest participants, Martin Jr. is known for his high-flying dunks in only his second season in the association. Even though that Martin Jr. will enter Saturday night with only the third-best odds to win the competition, he is easily an intriguing choice for fellow bettors as the value is certainly there for him to be dunk champion at +290.

Why Trey Murphy III Will Win

Last and certainly not least, Trey Murphy III is clearly the real deal. At first glance, Murphy II enters the All-Star Break with more points per game at 12.9 than all of the other dunk participants, but this obviously does not correlate with which name will throw down the most electrifying dunks on the night. Nevertheless, Trey Murphy III is definitely more than capable, as he is famous for slamming dunks over some prolific names throughout the NBA. Although Murphy III has the lowest odds to etch his name in the history books of dunk contest glory, do not sleep on the “springy” New Orleans Pelicans rising star to raise some eyebrows.

Final NBA Dunk Contest Prediction & Pick

Although this year’s names might not stand out in comparison to the legendary NBA slam dunk competitions of years past, by no means will Saturday night not be entertaining to basketball fanatics everywhere. In regards to who will take home the slam dunk crown, pick Mac McClung and his insane hops at only 6’2″ to wow the Salt Lake City crowd more often than not.

Final NBA Dunk Contest Prediction & Pick: Mac McClung -105