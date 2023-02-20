Luka Doncic had a solid 2023 NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City. The Dallas Mavericks superstar made his fourth appearance at the mid-season festivities and enjoyed the company of his fellow basketball icons — and one particular mascot.

Doncic saw Franklin the Dog, the mascot of the Philadelphia 76ers, nailing an over-the-head shot from halfcourt and wanted in on the fun. It took him just one try to make one and he made it look super easy.

Luka saw the 76ers mascot hitting the backwards half-court shot and had to hit one too. 😅🎯 pic.twitter.com/Z8NtH1TbLY — theScore (@theScore) February 18, 2023

The Sixers mascot is known for his trick shooting at Philadelphia’s home games, launching no-look shots over his head while the fans try to catch T-shirts. If there was one thing missing for Luka Doncic during All-Star weekend, it was a half-court shot during the game itself. At the 2020 Rising Stars Game, he famously nailed a half-court shot over Trae Young.

During the 2023 game itself, though, Doncic was unable to connect on a shot from long distance. Near the end of the first half of the All-Star Game, Doncic was way off on an attempted 3-point heave. Damian Lillard made a half-court shot and all Doncic could do was shake his head.

Luka Doncic and Team LeBron took the loss as Jayson Tatum set an NBA All-Star Game record with 55 points. Kyrie Irving, Doncic’s teammate in the All-Star Game and on the Mavs, set a Dallas record with 32 points while also dishing 15 assists. Doncic had just four points on 2-5 shooting and five assists. With the weekend now behind him, he and Irving will be looking to lead the Mavs to success.