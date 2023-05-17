At the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery on May 16, basketball fans across the world went to check out mock drafts and draft simulators in order to see how the chips may fall on Jun. 22., when the 2023 NBA Draft takes place.

Even those that didn’t took the time to assess how the lottery might affect the upcoming draft, especially with the San Antonio Spurs landing the No. 1 overall pick, one projected to be used on Metropolitans 92 power forward Victor Wembanyama.

In fact, most of the fanfare surrounding the 2023 NBA Draft has centered around Wembanyama, a highly skilled big man with Hall of Fame potential so easily identifiable that everyone sees it. Yet, while Wemby deserves all the praise he receives for his dynamic skillset, there are at least two other players that have Hall of Fame potential as well.

Overtime Elite City Reapers guards Amen and Ausar Thompson, a pair of incredibly explosive playmakers with a rare combination of tangible traits.

Having assessed Amen Thompson‘s best fit is in the 2023 NBA Draft, ClutchPoints now takes the liberty of identifying the best lottery destinations for Ausar Thompson as well.

3 best NBA Draft destinations for Ausar Thompson after lottery

Having played and thrived beside an elite playmaker in brother Amen Thompson all his life, placing him beside 6-foot-7 point guard LaMelo Ball could help Ausar Thompson’s transition to the NBA be quite smooth.

That said, if the Hornets were to take Ausar with the No. 2 pick, it would be a look towards the future. After all, while Hornets president Mitch Kupchak warns fans not to expect major roster upheaval if they change ownership this offseason, new owners try to put their own stamp on a team.

For the Hornets, that could be replacing Rozier as a starter or altogether, giving Charlotte a supersized backcourt that opposing defenses could have difficulty slowing down. Yet, even if Charlotte is still under the thumb of the legendary Michael Jordan by the time the 2023 NBA Draft rolls around, picking Ausar could be as symbolic as it is practical.

Thompson hasn’t accomplished anything that would earn a comparison to Jordan. Nonetheless, he’s the best shooting guard prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft. His scintillating combination of athleticism, playmaking, scoring potential and defensive upside would only be enhanced by hands-on training with MJ.

Hitting the ground running, Ausar will separate himself from the rest of the Hornets’ wings with his combination of size, speed, grace and passing prowess. Furthermore, unlike Bouknight and McGowens, Thompson will enter the NBA with a preternatural feel for the game; this will allow him to get off to a much quicker start.

Ausar will certainly do damage in the fullcourt and his open court playmaking translates to the next level. In the halfcourt, he can take advantage of the perimeter gravity that players like Ball and Gordon Hayward have, terrorizing teams as a slasher that routinely makes plays for himself and others.

Picking at No. 4, the Houston Rockets should be giving both of the Thompson Twins a look-over. Amen Thompson would be a more natural fit at point guard than Kevin Porter Jr., and Ausar Thompson can operate in a connector role that keeps the ball in Porter and Jalen Green’s hands a little more.

To that point, while Amen is a near-perfect fit for the Rockets due to his skillset at point guard, Thompson is a near-perfect fit for Houston due to his skillset on the wing.

Even in an off-ball role, Thompson will improve the Rockets’ overall ball-movement, helping players like Porter, Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun get easier shots. Though more of a secondary facilitator than primary initiator like his brother, the Rockets coaching staff should have plenty of fun drawing up plays that utilize Thompson as the set-up man and the play-finisher.

Defensively, Ausar is more dependable than his brother Amen because he plays with more force and effort. Considering the focus of Rockets head coach Ime Udoka as he attempts to take the franchise to new heights is on the defensive end, this should be one of the biggest appeals in drafting him.

To that point, like his brother, Ausar has a combination of length and short area burst that other Rockets players simply don’t have. Consequently, when Ausar isn’t matchup against an opposing small forward, he should be used in crossmatches that see him covering point guards.

Keeping KPJ and Green on players they match up better with physically remains important. Nonetheless, Ausar’s physical gifts can make Sengun’s life easier on defense, and that’s a valuable option to have for a team that should want to keep Sengun on the floor as much as possible.

The Detroit Pistons, who hold the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, are the best opportunity for Ausar Thompson. Not only because they have a dearth of reliable talent but because of their interest in Overtime Elite head coach Kevin Ollie, a candidate for their head coaching vacancy.

With Ollie going on record to say he believes the Thompson Twins have Hall of Fame potential, having a coach that believes in him and will significantly invest in his development will go a long way towards tapping into his superstar potential. So too will playing on the perimeter with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, players with affable personalities and that have no issue moving the ball.

Capable of playing both wing positions, the Pistons could simply start Thompson at shooting guard.

There, his physique and athleticism should allow him to take advantage of slower or smaller wings, locking them up on the defensive end. Such a move might see Ivey taking the task of guarding opposing point guards and Cunningham (6-foot-6, 220 pounds) matching up with small forwards.

However, the Pistons could also start Ausar at small forward, and keep both Cunningham and Ivey in their natural positions offensively. The beauty of it is that he gives them the option of both, increasing their ability to thrive on both ends in a base lineup and matchup with multiple types of teams.

Ultimately, 3-point shooting will be a concern for every projected starter for the Pistons, sans Bojan Bogdanovic. Nonetheless, teams like the Los Angeles Lakers are proving that teams can still win with a downhill attack, especially when they have a dominant slasher, finisher and facilitator like Ausar.