It won’t be long until 58 young men achieve their lifelong dream and hear commissioner Adam Silver (or deputy commissioner Mark Tatum) announce their names for selection in the NBA Draft. But until then, some of the most talented young basketball prospects around the world will still jockey for draft position, as they look to prove that they’re worthy of a considerable draft pick investment by impressing in the NBA Draft Combine.

However, not every prospect hoping to hear their names called on June 22 will participate in the forthcoming NBA Draft Combine. Only 78 prospects received an invite to the upcoming festivities, and it will certainly be interesting to see how these prospects’ combine showing affects their draft stock.

Over the past few years, the likes of Quentin Grimes, Bones Hyland, and, most recently, Jalen Williams improved their draft stock considerably with an impressive showing. Grimes ended up becoming a first-round selection after being more of a second-round guy throughout the season, while Williams became a lottery pick and he now looks like a future star given his success as a rookie with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here is everything you need to know about one of the most pivotal parts of the NBA Draft process, including when and where the event will be held as well as information on how one can tune into the action.

When is the 2023 NBA Draft Combine?

The 2023 NBA Draft Combine will begin on Monday, May 15, and it will run until Sunday, May 21.

Where will the 2023 NBA Draft combine be held?

This year’s iteration of the NBA Draft Combine will be held at Wintrust Arena, the home of the 2021 WNBA championship-winning team Chicago Sky. Chicago, Illinois has been the home of the draft combine for decades.

How can I watch the 2023 NBA Draft combine?

One can watch the NBA Draft Combine drills on the NBA App on the 15th, from 3-5 PM E.T. On this specific day, the 78 draft prospects will undergo shooting, strength, and agility drills.

Meanwhile, ESPN2 will be broadcasting days three and four of the combine. On May 17, the broadcast will run from 2-6 PM E.T., while on May 18, the combine will continue from 4-8 PM E.T.

Who will be participating in the 2023 NBA Draft Combine?

Among the 78 invitees, Scoot Henderson, the presumptive second overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, will be headlining the list of participants. Henderson had an impressive showing throughout the 2022-23 season for G-League Ignite, and any team that loses out on the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes will be having one of the best “consolation prizes” one will ever get.

Aside from Henderson, projected top-10 picks such as Brandon Miller, Amen and Ausar Thompson, Cam Whitmore, Jarace Walker, Taylor Hendricks, and Anthony Black will also be participating, making it an overall exciting time for those who can’t wait for the next crop of youngsters to break through in the NBA.

This will also be an opportunity for the likes of Tristan Vukcevic, Rayan Rupert, James Nnaji, and Nikola Djurisic to show NBA scouts what they got up-close after impressing overseas.

Here is the full list of participants for the upcoming combine.

Why is Victor Wembanyama not participating?

For starters, Victor Wembanyama’s draft stock, barring an unforeseen meteoric rise from Scoot Henderson, is safe. There’s no need for Wembanyama to prove himself in front of scouts, especially when he’s put his talent level and incredible ceiling on full display on plenty of occasions in the past. Who can forget the time where the future number one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft put back his own missed three-pointer with a thunderous dunk?

Moreover, Wembanyama’s season with the Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A, the highest-tier of professional basketball in France, is still ongoing. Wembanyama has two more games for the 92 in the LNB Pro A regular season before the playoffs begin.

When will the new combine rules in the new CBA take effect?

The league and its players agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement that will run until at least the end of the 2028-29 season. This new agreement will have plenty of repercussions for the future of the NBA, and its draft process is no different.

Starting in 2024, all prospects who wish to hear their names called on draft night have to participate in the NBA Draft Combine. If not, they will be ineligible for the draft until the “first subsequent draft for which the player attends and fully participates”.

Players will also have to be more transparent when it comes to their medical history, and they will have to “conduct team interviews, media circuits, player development sessions and other assessments” as part of the draft process.