Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

The NBA Draft Combine is set to begin on Monday, May 15 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. Some of the league’s top draft prospects will be in attendance for the combine, but French big man Victor Wembanyama, who is widely expected to be the first player taken in the draft regardless of who owns the first pick, will not in attendance for this year’s combine.

This week, the league announced that 78 players are expected to attend the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2023.

Below is a list of all the players who received invites in alphabetical order:

Trey Alexander (Creighton)

Amari Bailey (UCLA)

Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan)

Reece Beekman (Virginia)

Anthony Black (Arkansas)

Adem Bona (UCLA)

Kobe Brown (Missouri)

Kobe Bufkin (Michigan)

Toumani Camara (Dayton)

Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite)

Jaylen Clark (UCLA)

Noah Clowney (Alabama)

Ricky Council IV (Arkansas)

Gradey Dick (Kansas)

Nikola Djurisic (Mega, Serbia)

Zach Edey (Purdue)

Adam Flagler (Baylor)

Keyonte George (Baylor)

Mouhamed Gueye (Washington State)

Coleman Hawkins (Illinois)

Jordan Hawkins (Connecticut)

Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite)

Taylor Hendricks (UCF)

DaRon Holmes II (Dayton)

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

Jett Howard (Michigan)

Andre Jackson Jr. (Connecticut)

GG Jackson II (South Carolina)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA)

Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State)

Colby Jones (Xavier)

Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)

Arthur Kaluma (Creighton)

Mojave King (G League Ignite)

Bobi Klintman (Wake Forest)

Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine)

Dereck Lively II (Duke)

Chris Livingston (Kentucky)

Seth Lundy (Penn State)

Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

Mike Miles Jr. (TCU)

Brandon Miller (Alabama)

Jordan Miller (Miami)

Leonard Miller (G League Ignite)

Judah Mintz (Syracuse)

Dillon Mitchell (Texas)

Omari Moore (San Jose State)

Kris Murray (Iowa)

Grant Nelson (North Dakota State)

James Nnaji (Barcelona, Spain)

Julian Phillips (Tennessee)

Jalen Pickett (Penn State)

Brandin Podziemski (Santa Clara)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Marquette)

Rayan Rupert (New Zealand Breakers, Oceania)

Adama Sanogo (Connecticut)

Marcus Sasser (Houston)

Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)

Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

Ben Sheppard (Belmont)

Jalen Slawson (Furman)

Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)

Terquavion Smith (North Carolina State)

Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)

Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Drew Timme (Gonzaga)

Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky)

Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona)

Tristan Vukcevic (Partizan, Serbia)

Jarace Walker (Houston)

Cason Wallace (Kentucky)

Jordan Walsh (Arkansas)

Dariq Whitehead (Duke)

Cam Whitmore (Villanova)

Jalen Wilson (Kansas)

Isaiah Wong (Miami)

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Players will meet with teams throughout the combine and not only put their skills to the test with strength, agility and shooting drills, but many will participate in five-on-five scrimmages.

The combine provides players with a chance to standout against those they are trying to get drafted above come June and many throughout the years have made a name for themselves due to how they played in the combine scrimmages. Just last season, Jalen Williams from the Oklahoma City Thunder stood out and ended up being a lottery pick as a result.

The list of this year’s combine participants is highlighted by Scoot Henderson from the G League Ignite, Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Amen and Ausar Thompson from Overtime Elite and a potential first-round pick Rayan Rupert, who played in Australia this past year. All five of the draft prospects listed above are ranked as first-round prospects in ClutchPoints’ latest 2023 NBA Draft Big Board.

The NBA Draft Lottery will be held on May 16 in Chicago with the 2023 NBA Draft set to take place in Barclays Center on June 22.