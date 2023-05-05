Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

The NBA Draft Combine is set to begin on May 16, but the NBA’s G League Elite Camp will take place first on May 13 and 14. Both events will be located in Chicago, as the top performers at the G League camp will earn themselves an invitation to the official draft combine just a couple of days later.

On Friday, the list of 50 different draft prospects who have been invited to the G League Elite Camp was released.

Below is a list of all the players who received invites in alphabetical order:

Charles Bediako (Alabama)

Leaky Black (North Carolina)

Jalen Bridges (Baylor)

Johni Broome (Auburn)

Joe Bryant (Norfolk State)

Tyler Burton (Richmond)

Michael Caicedo (Coviran Granada – Spain)

Tyger Campbell (UCLA)

Colin Castleton (Florida)

Malcolm Cazalon (Mega Basket – Serbia)

Tristan Da Silva (Colorado)

Antoine Davis (Detroit)

Johnell Davis (FAU)

Kendric Davis (Memphis)

Shaun Doss (Arkansas Pine-Bluff)

Tosan Evbuomwan (Princeton)

PJ Hall (Clemson)

Hakim Hart (Maryland)

Joey Hauser (Michigan State)

Nadir Hifi (Le Portel – France)

D’Moi Hodge (Missouri)

Zvonimir Ivisic (SC Derby – Montenegro)

Josiah-Jordan James (Tennessee)

Dillon Jones (Weber State)

Mojave King (G League Ignite)

Taevion Kinsey (Marshall)

Pelle Larsson (Arizona)

Tyrin Lawrence (Vanderbilt)

Jaylen Martin (Overtime Elite)

Matthew Mayer (Illinois)

Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)

Emanuel Miller (TCU)

Matthew Murrell (Mississippi)

Ousmane N’Diaye (Baskonia – Spain)

Tristen Newton (UConn)

Olivier Nkamhoua (Tennessee)

Landers Nolley II (Cincinnati)

Markquis Nowell (Kansas State)

Norchad Omier (Miami)

Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)

Drew Peterson (USC)

Antonio Reeves (Kentucky)

Sir’Jabari Rice (Texas)

Spencer Rodgers (Kennesaw State)

Mark Sears (Alabama)

Mike Sharavjamts (Dayton)

Isaiah Stevens (Colorado State)

Jacob Toppin (Kentucky)

Hunter Tyson (Clemson)

Anton Watson (Gonzaga)

The G League Elite Camp has been utilized through the years as an extension of the NBA pre-draft process for many prospects who are not necessarily at the top of their potential draft class. It is also a chance for players who declared as early entrants to get feedback before making a final decision on whether to turn professional or remain in college.

Talents like Jose Alvarado, Max Strus and Terance Mann are just a few of the NBA players who stood out at this event through the years and improved their draft stock.

The list of this year’s participants is highlighted by Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin, the younger brother of New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin, Michigan State’s Joey Hauser, the younger brother of Boston Celtics wing Sam Hauser, Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell and G League Ignite’s Mojave King, who participated in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars event during All-Star weekend.

The NBA Draft Lottery will be held on May 16, the same day the NBA Draft Combine begins, with the 2023 NBA Draft set to take place in Barclays Center on June 22.