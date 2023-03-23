With NBA centers being encouraged to step out beyond the paint more than ever, Quinten Post’s decision to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft after an eye-opening season with the Boston College Eagles was as wise as any.

A true 7-footer weighing in at 240 pounds, Post is the definition of big fella. As teams also head further away from the era of small ball, Posts traditional size is an immediate advantage. Post, a four-year player who transferred to Boston College after two seasons with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, also has developed his low-post presence over the course of collegiate career.

However, Post isn’t just your everyday big man, as he’s able to play both above the rim and beyond the arc. In fact, the way he can stretch the court vertically and horizontally from the pivot could be enough to earn him a first-round selection if teams believe in his shooting enough.

Last season, Post shot 42.6 percent from 3-point range, but he only shot 29.3 percent from deep up to that point. His workouts will be telling, although there’s always a difference between shooting in an open gym and actual game play.

In announcing his decision to declare for the draft, Post would take to Instagram to write the following (h/t the Eagles’ official Twitter page):

“The last two years at Boston College have been two of the happiest years of my life. I am proud to be an Eagle and have the utmost gratitude for how the university community has embraced me and to everyone who has made my time at BC so special—especially my professors, academic advisors, teammates, Coach Grant, and the entire coaching staff.”