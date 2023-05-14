David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

With the 2023 NBA Draft about one month away, many teams are zeroing in on potential draft prospects. A few major events are scheduled to take place this month including the G League Elite Camp, the official draft combine and the draft lottery itself. NBA team front office reps are all scheduled to descend on Chicago, IL this week as each of these events occur. The first up is the G League Elite Camp. One of the players participating in the camp is Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell. Markquis Nowell declared for the NBA Draft and so far he has been one of the top standouts from the camp as per Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

11 points, 8 assists in 21 minutes for Kansas State's Markquis Nowell in the opening game of the G League Elite Camp. Showed his tremendous vision and creativity as well as his shot-making prowess. pic.twitter.com/3GuoYtGL5H — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 13, 2023

Markquis Nowell declared for the NBA Draft following an impressive NCAA Tournament run this past college season. He had run out of college eligibility after having played three seasons at Little Rock and then two seasons at Kansas State. It was during his final season at Kansas State when he began to turn heads as to his professional prospects.

During the tournament, Nowell set the NCAA record for most assists in tournament game with 19 against Michigan State. Nowell averaged 17.6 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 2.6 steals with shooting splits of 38.6 percent shooting from the field, 35.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line in his final season of college basketball.

Although there have been questions about Nowell in the NBA regarding his size, he appeared to have answered some of those questions early on at the G League Elite Camp.