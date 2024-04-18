After a productive freshman season, star Kentucky basketball guard Reed Sheppard is declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft, he told ESPN on Thursday. Sheppard is forgoing the rest of his college eligibility for a shot to start his professional career. Furthermore, he gave eye-opening insight into his big decision.
Reed Sheppard makes deceive 2024 NBA Draft decision
The talented guard drew upon the unique opportunity of 2024's draft and the feedback he has gotten as major factors in his decision. Moreover, he wants to put full effort into starting his journey.
“I'm going all-in. The opportunity I have is great. I've gotten really good feedback showing where I can be in the draft. I had an unbelievable year at Kentucky. It was such a fun year. It's not easy leaving the fans and the school I dreamed of playing at. I need to do what's best for me, and that's heading to the NBA,” Sheppard explained.
The Kentucky basketball star is the No. 7 prospect in ESPN's NBA draft projections, so his decision is fitting. In addition, he earned the SEC Freshman of the Year Award and Second-Team All-Conference honors after averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5 steals on blazing 52.1% three-point shooting accuracy.
Sheppard's shooting feat put him in elite company. He is the only first-round pick from college to shoot over 50% on threes at his volume since Glen Rice at Michigan during the 1988-89 season. Sheppard is proud of his success. However, he acknowledges that the support he received is what helped him become an elite shooter.
“My teammates and coaches put confidence in me, telling me ‘you need to shoot.' I was fortunate to be able to get in the gym and work with [Kentucky assistant] coach John Welch every day. He's one of the best trainers you'll find,” Sheppard said.
Reed Sheppard had an impressive year-long stint with the Wildcats. Yet, his journey is just getting started.
Reed Sheppard will be a great addition to an NBA franchise
Basketball runs through Reed Sheppard's blood. His parents, Jeff and Stacey Sheppard both played Division 1 basketball at Kentucky. Ironically, Sheppard broke both his parents' career highs in points with his 32-point outburst in Kentucky's 91-81 win over Mississippi on Feb. 27th.
Sheppard was one of Kentucky's best offensive weapons during the 2023-24 season. Although, he entered the program with an open mind, willing to contribute where he could.
“I didn't know what to expect coming in. I wasn't going in with the expectations of what ultimately happened. I knew I was going to do whatever I could to help Kentucky win. If I needed to get the team water, I would get the team water. I was excited to be at my dream school. It's unbelievable the way it ended up,” Sheppard said.
The star guard did more than just help the team win. His historical scoring display aided Kentucky in their No. 3 South region NCAA Tournament berth. Unfortunately, the Wildcats lost 80-76 to Oakland in the first round, but their run was still respectable.
Now, Sheppard looks to a new beginning as he prepares for the 2024 NBA Draft. All in all, it will be interesting to see which team he lands on amid his professional endeavors.