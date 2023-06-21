The 2023 NBA Draft is just one day away and the Portland Trail Blazers will have the third overall pick. The front office is looking to add a legitimate star to pair with Damian Lillard and Co., which could very well be G-League standout Scoot Henderson.

With the Charlotte Hornets reportedly locked in on selecting Alabama phenom Brandon Miller and No. 2, all signs point to the Blazers taking Henderson. On Wednesday, he was asked about the prospect of teaming up with Damian Lillard and seemed confident he can not only learn from Dame, but also help him.

Via Erik Slater of ClutchPoints:

“For sure, I think that heavy guard backcourt, I can complement his game in many ways of you know, being a distributor first, attacking the basket, doing a lot of things the team might need and play defense as well so I can learn a lot from him, being such a great shooter and all the great things he does, it would be fun.”

"I think I complement his game in many ways… I could learn a lot from him." Scoot Henderson on the possibility of playing with Damian Lillard on the Trail Blazers (via @erikslater_) pic.twitter.com/Y16PPR4RPa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 21, 2023

Scoot Henderson is a special talent and was long believed to go second overall, but the Hornets clearly believe Miller is a better fit for their roster right now. Although the Blazers have Lillard and Anfernee Simons in their backcourt while Shaedon Sharpe is shaping up to be a future star, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Scoot earn his minutes in Year 1 if he ended up in RIP City. He has all the tools.

The Marietta, Georgia native is built like a linebacker and attacks the rim with authority, possessing impressive bounce and explosiveness. He's also a solid distributor who is always looking to get his teammates involved. Scoot even said he had the chance to meet Lillard briefly:

Scoot Henderson said he got a chance to dap up Damian Lillard before his workout, but didn’t speak at length with him. “After that he kinda slid out but it was great to see him there and dap him up. First time meeting him in person, it was pretty cool.” pic.twitter.com/6RdWltNSj4 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) June 21, 2023

There have also been rumblings the Blazers may seek to trade their No. 3 pick for a star, with Bam Adebayo on their radar. However, the Miami Heat won't have any interest in moving one of the most important players in their NBA Finals run. Despite the rumors, Henderson believes he did more than enough in his workout for Portland to draft him:

“I dominated my workouts being who I am professionally. I’m just controlling what I can. That’s why I’m not phased by anything the media might say in that area of the top three picks. I’m just doing what I can to control my work ethic and me being mentally prepared at the next level, no matter where I go.”

Thursday should be interesting.