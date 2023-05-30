Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The matchup for the 2023 NBA Finals is set. The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will square off as both teams, who have yet to win a championship with their current cores, will try to secure the title. Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler highlight the rosters, which are respectively coached by veteran head coaches Michael Malone and Erik Spoelstra.

While the Nuggets look to make the most of their first appearance in the NBA Finals, the Heat will try to become the first eighth seed to win it all and win the fourth title in franchise history. Ahead of Game 1, which begins on Thursday, June 1, let’s take a look at the schedule for the final games of the 2022-23 season.

2023 NBA Finals schedule for Nuggets vs. Heat

The official NBA Finals Schedule: pic.twitter.com/XZ2uIAa9Ki — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 30, 2023

The schedule affords the Nuggets and Heat at least two full days of rest in between each game, except for Game 4, which only has one. Each game will start at 8:30 PM EST except for Games 2 and 7, which start half an hour earlier, and be broadcasted on ABC. When the times for the Finals were initially finalized in April, the NBA pointed out how the start times for games are more favorable than in the past.

“Our fans told us that earlier starts for Finals games are simply better for them,” said Gregg Winik, the NBA’s President of Content and Executive Producer, in a league-issued press release. “We’re excited to work with ABC to present the 2023 NBA Finals at a more optimal viewing time.”

The Nuggets dominated the Western Conference playoff bracket with incredible execution on offense led by Jokic and Jamal Murray. The Heat upset the first-seed Milwaukee Bucks to kickstart their run and saved themselves from blowing a 3-0 lead to reach the Finals.

Denver has the luxury of rest on their side given that they swept their conference championship series, coming into the Finals with 10 days of rest while Miami only has two. The Nuggets open the series as the betting favorite to win.

While Nuggets-Heat doesn’t carry the historic relevance that other matchups would have, it should be a highly competitive series. This showdown between stars that raise their games under the brightest lights and teams with great tactical strategies should be a fun one for basketball fans everywhere.