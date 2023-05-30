Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Miami Heat have punched their ticket to the NBA Finals with a Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics. However, while the Heat may be celebrating now, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are patiently waiting for their opportunity to end Miami’s run.

Jokic will certainly play a big role in the Nuggets’ success. He is the massive favorite (-320) to take home NBA Finals MVP, via FanDuel Sporsbook. Miami’s Jimmy Butler is second at +330. Jamal Murray of the Nuggets (+1200) and the Heat’s Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin – both +5500 – round out the top five.

Jokic’s runaway NBA Finals MVP favoritism comes on the heels of another impressive performance by the Serbian center. Throughout the regular season, Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game. While Joel Embiid won the (regular season) MVP award over him, Jokic’s Nuggets are now competing for an NBA title.

Which comes after Denver swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. In that four game series, Jokic averaged 27.8 points, 11 rebounds and 11.8 rebounds per game. Averaging a triple double to book your team into the NBA Finals has oddsmakers high on Jokic’s MVP chances.

Still, Jimmy Butler and the Heat will put up a fight. They survived after almost blowing a 3-0 lead with Butler earning the Eastern Conference Finals MVP. After a grueling series with the Celtics, they’ll face an imposing challenge in Nikola Jokic.

The Heat have been mixed in a Boston battle while the Nuggets have had time off to refresh and prepare. That time off could help Jokic lead the Nuggets to an NBA championship, earning a Finals MVP along the way.