The Miami Heat stunned the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, and the Nuggets have opened as heavy favorites in the first game and in the series, according to FanDuel.

The Nuggets open as nine-point favorites in Game 1 of the series that will take place in Denver on Thursday night, according to FanDuel. The Nuggets are also currently at -480 to win the NBA Finals, with the Heat being at +330 to win the series.

NBA Finals Betting Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

Shortly after the Heat closed out the series against the Celtics on Monday night, the Nuggets opened up as -400 favorites on FanDuel, and the Heat were at +290 underdogs. So the odds have shifted in favor of the Nuggets even more since then.

If you are thinking about putting some money on the Heat, the days leading up to Game 1 might be a good time to do it. The potential payout has already increased since last night’s Game 7.

It will be interesting to see how the Heat can come out in the NBA Finals. The Nuggets have gotten a ton of rest since completing their sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

The Heat had a chance to do the same, but lost three games in a row after going up 3-0 in the series against the Celtics. Now, they will have two days of rest before Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

It will certainly be an interesting matchup, and the Nuggets are heavy favorites going in.