With 2023 NBA free agency about to officially begin, there are plenty of rumors regarding where the top players on the market might sign. Given the latest transactions and available salary-cap space around the league, there might not be much player movement at all when it comes to the best free agents available.

The top names who change teams during 2023 NBA free agency will likely do so through trades. James Harden has picked up his player option and will almost certainly be traded by the Philadelphia 76ers this summer. Maybe Damian Lillard or another superstar will ask out of their current situation. When it comes to the likes of Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green and Khris Middleton, the options just don't seem to be there for them to sign elsewhere.

Let's make some last-minute predictions for top players on the market in 2023 NBA free agency. We'll pick where the players will sign and predict exact contract details.

Kyrie Irving: Dallas Mavericks

Try as he might, Kyrie Irving isn't going anywhere in free agency. Unless he wants to take a massive pay cut and play on the mid-level exception or even a minimum salary, Irving is stuck with the Mavs.

Don't be fooled by Irving's meeting with the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are over both the salary cap and luxury tax thresholds, meaning they can't give Irving anything close to a competitive offer. A sign-and-trade wouldn't make sense for the Suns or the Mavs. The Los Angeles Lakers haven't shown an interest in clearing cap space to reunite Irving with LeBron James. No other team with cap space is a logical Irving destination. The interest isn't there for Irving the way it was a few years ago because of his inability to remain available and his multiple trade requests.

The Mavs aren't going to let Irving walk in free agency after making a desperation trade for him in February. Irving will attempt to make Dallas sweat and drive up his price by flirting with other teams. Expect the Mavs to pay Irving something close to a max salary without going close to the max of five years.

Kyrie Irving contract prediction: three years, $120 million

Draymond Green: Golden State Warriors

The intrigue surrounding Draymond Green's free agency has petered out over the last week. The theory that the Sacramento Kings cleared cap space during the draft in order to make a run at Green went up in flames when Harrison Barnes agreed to a contract extension. While talking heads floated the Lakers or New York Knicks as possible Green suitors after the Warriors were ousted from the playoffs, neither team is trying to sign the veteran.

The Warriors' trade for Chris Paul made it clear that Golden State is going to chase a title with its championship core for at least one more season. Sending Jordan Poole and his $128 million contract to the Washington Wizards was essentially a salary dump. The Warriors are going to keep Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry together for a run at a fifth ring. Maybe changes will come in 2024 if the team has an early playoff exit and Thompson takes a bigger offer elsewhere in free agency.

Green is unlikely to take a pay cut from the $27.5 million player option that he declined. He's still one of the NBA's best defensive players and a central part of Golden State's success. A nine-figure contract is more than reasonable for the heart and soul of the Warriors dynasty.

Draymond Green contract prediction: three years, $100 million

Khris Middleton: Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have to be very careful about how they approach 2023 free agency. Both Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are headed to the open market. Losing two of their top four players could make the Bucks go from the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed to only a fringe title contender in the blink of an eye.

Milwaukee can't afford to lose Middleton. Not when Giannis Antetokounmpo is still in his prime and only has two more guaranteed years left on his contract. If Middleton leaves in free agency, the odds of Antetokounmpo agreeing to an extension this year would dramatically decrease. Middleton reportedly had input into the Bucks' head-coaching search. The overwhelming expectation is that Middleton will stay in Milwaukee.

Middleton declined a $40.4 million player option for the 2023-2024 season. Between his upcoming 32nd birthday and knee trouble over the last year, Middleton probably won't command a $40 million average annual value on a long-term contract. He's likely prepared to accept a smaller yearly salary in exchange for some security.

Khris Middleton contract prediction: four years, $125 million