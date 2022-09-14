During clutch situations, you would want your superstar to have the ball. This is true in team sports like basketball and American football. That is why NBA icon Dwyane Wade still can’t move on from the fact that the Denver Broncos didn’t do that with Russell Wilson in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

For those who missed it, the Broncos opted for a 64-yard field goal attempt with 1:04 left to play during Monday Night Football. It would have been understandable if they had no other choice, but they were facing a fourth-and-5 situation with a couple more timeouts.

Instead of letting Wilson handle the situation and drive them further down the field, they brought in Brandon McManus instead to try the low-percentage shot. Of course it didn’t went in, to the frustration of Broncos fans and joy of the Seahawks faithful.

A day after the horrendous ending, Wade took to Twitter to share how he remains in disbelief over the wild turn of events.

“I’m still not ok that Denver didn’t give the ball to Russ and let him win or lose it. That’s why you go out and get an elite quarterback isn’t it? Anyways I’m just a fan,” Wade wrote.

For what it’s worth, it’s not only Dwyane Wade who had the same sentiments. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young mocked the Broncos for their decision as well, especially after all those “Let’s ride” chants with Russell Wilson.

A lot of fans have also echoed the same thing, and while the team continues to defend the decision, it’s really hard to make an excuse for it.