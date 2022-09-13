Just like several NFL fans out there, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young couldn’t believe that the Denver Broncos opted to kick a field goal from long distance rather than trusting Russell Wilson in a clutch situation.

With 1:04 left to play and facing a fourth-and-5 situation at the Seahawks’ 46-yard line, the Broncos were expected to let Wilson handle the offense and get them downfield. The time and the situation certainly makes it possible for Denver to get another chance for a touchdown.

However, to the surprise of many, head coach Nathaniel Hackett opted to bring out kicker Brandon McManus to attempt a 64-yard field goal. It was a low-percentage attempt to start with, and so it wasn’t shocking when the ball sailed wide and missed its target.

Seahawks fans celebrated like crazy after the missed attempt, while the Broncos faithful were probably scratching their heads over the decision.

As for Trae Young, he couldn’t help but joke about the situation. Using the popular Broncos catchphrase “Let’s ride,” he gave his new version following the epic fail.

😂😂😂 someone just told me

“Broncos Nation Let’s Kick”🤣🤣 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 13, 2022

To be fair, it’s hard to blame Ice Trae or this kind of reaction. When you are paying your quarterback over $240 million over five years, you should be trusting him, right?

While Hackett has defended the decision and argued that they felt it was the right call considering how they are struggling to bring the ball down, it’s still not enough of an excuse to settle for the long-range field goal that’s really difficult to pull off. Does he mean that it’s a better option than asking Wilson to gain five more yards for them?

Just like the Hawks star, a lot others are questioning the decision. Whatever the case may be, though, it’s already too late to cry over it with the Broncos eventually losing. Here’s to hoping that Denver at least learned their lesson from their mistakes against Seattle.