2022 Eurobasket featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic has epic scoreboard quirk that’ll make you question reality

It has been a remarkable Eurobasket tournament thus far, with the superstar antics of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Denver Nuggets reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, and Dallas Mavericks worldbeater Luka Doncic in full display. After yesterday’s slate of games in the elimination Round of 16, the Eurobasket became even more spectacular… for other reasons.

The games between Poland and Ukraine, Finland and Croatia and Italy and Serbia, which were were all played on the same day in the Mercedez-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, all finished with the same score of 94-86.

Talking about the magical tournament: all #EuroBasket elimination games today ended with the same score 🤯 🇮🇹 94-86 🇷🇸

🇫🇮 94-86 🇭🇷

🇵🇱 94-86 🇺🇦 — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 11, 2022

These are the kinds of coincidences that could add the littlest bit of credence to the theory that basketball games are scripted and that these games and our entire existences are just parts of a grand simulation.

Hahah what the hell? The 3 results thus far today:

Poland over Ukraine 94-86

Finland over Croatia 94-86

Italy over Serbia 94-86 This is clearly a simulation. #EMkoris #Susijengi — Kristian Palotie (@CoachPalotie) September 11, 2022

Maybe the numbers 9-4-8-6, in that order, mean something important in the grand scheme of things and this Eurobasket scoreboard is a way for the universe to communicate it to us. Who knows? Sure, these notions are so far-fetched, but I would love to know how likely it is for three games played on the same day to end up with the same scoreline. The odds must have been infinitesimal.

The best part about this insane occurrence is that a fourth game between Greece and Czech Republic could have ended with the same 94-86 scoreline too, but Oklahoma City Thunder guard Vít Krejčí played spoiler and pushing the Czechs’ tally to 88 with a three-pointer. Perhaps it was just meant to be, as the Czechs scored 88 in three straight games too before this one.

Greece 94, Czech Republic 88. We came this close to having four games with the exact same score 🤯 https://t.co/nbo4DeUwou — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 11, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic are still standing in the Eurobasket, while Nikola Jokic’s Serbia was eliminated by the underdogs Italy. The Eurobasket Round of 8 will continue on Tuesday, September 13, at 11:15 A.M. ET, with the Juancho and Willy Hernangomez-led Spain taking on the scorching hot Lauri Markkanen of Finland. Surely such an epic scoreboard quirk won’t happen again. Right?