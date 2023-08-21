ESPN analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins claimed the Philadelphia 76ers' 2023-24 season is “already a failure” in an appearance with “First Take” Monday morning.

"This season for the Philadelphia 76ers is already a failure. If I was Philly, I would blow the whole thing up right now and I would start with building around Tyrese Maxey because Joel Embiid has to be tired." —@KendrickPerkinspic.twitter.com/o5aJx3jzeH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 21, 2023

“If I was Philly… I would blow the whole thing up right now,” Perkins said. “I would start building around Tyrese Maxey. Because look, let me say this: Joel Embiid has to be tired.”

Perkins, who won an NBA championship in 2008, said the 76ers should plan changes in case Embiid, who won the NBA's Most Valuable Player award in 2022-23, declares a trade.

Disgruntled star James Harden is seeking a trade from the 76ers and has blasted the team's general manager, Daryl Morey, in public appearances.

The 76ers advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals this past season and lost to the Celtics in seven games. Philadelphia lead the series 3-2 but lost the last two games of the series, including a Game 6 at home.

The 76ers appeared to be set to take a step forward with Harden on their roster. He lead the NBA in assists per game this past season (10.7).

Instead, Philadelphia lost in the playoffs, hired a new coach, Nick Nurse, and has to try and mend fences with Harden before the season begins or trade him.

Maxey, who is 22 years old, is perceived to be an important piece for the 76ers. The team is reportedly insistent on keeping him at all costs.

Philadelphia has a new start with Nurse at head coach. However, it may not be enough to keep Embiid happy for the long-term if they do not get further in the playoffs.