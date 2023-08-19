The NBA is launching an inquiry into the situation involving Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden and team president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported on Saturday.

The league is reportedly attempting to understand whether Harden's harsh comments indicated he would hold out his upcoming season — a violation of the league's new CBA — or referencing past contract discussions suggesting potential salary cap circumvention.

Harden has called Morey a “liar” and said that he would “never be a part of an organization that he's a part of” while hosting an Adidas marketing event in China. The comments came shortly after the 76ers refused to trade him despite the former MVP's request.

“Philadelphia informed Harden that it hadn't found a suitable trade with his preferred destination of the LA Clippers and that it expected him to report to the team's training camp in September — something sources say Harden plans to do,” wrote Wojnarowski and Shelburne.

“Despite public speculation, Harden has made no allegations of a previous handshake agreement with the Sixers on a future contract.”

It's widely been speculated that Harden took a shorter, cheaper two-year deal with a player option in the second season in an effort to help the team's playoff push in 2022-23. The 33-year-old accepted the option rather than testing free agency with the expectation that he would be traded.

The Sixers and Clippers engaged in numerous conversations but never gained traction on a deal. The Sixers continue to deny that the organization ever agreed to an illegal future deal with Harden, or even on one and then reneged.

“I've been patient all summer. For me, it's just focus on what I can control and getting ready for this season,” James Harden said.

The controversial figure has played the last season-and-a-half with the 76ers after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets. He led the league with 10.7 assists per game last year, along with 21 PPG.

It's not the first time the 76ers have dealt with a similar situation under Daryl Morey — former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons also demanded a trade after falling out with former coach Doc Rivers and other members of the organization.