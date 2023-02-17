There are only 450 active NBA players at any given time throughout the season. Long as anyone’s odds are to ever play in the league, at least basketball fans across the globe will soon be able to see what they’d look like running the floor with LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and other NBA luminaries—or even stepping into their shoes entirely.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Friday previewed an upcoming streaming feature of the NBA app that allows users to scan their own personal avatars onto the full bodies of players.

Longtime league media personality Ahmad Rashad served as Silver’s guinea pig onstage at All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City, his purple-clad avatar taking the place of Utah Jazz wing Talen Horton-Tucker for a poster dunk on the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils streaming experience of the future via the NBA App – and you can be in it! pic.twitter.com/FKYJvskf0H — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2023

Impressive.

This feature is the evolution of technology that debuted several years ago, allowing fans to step into the on-court action as viewers in virtual reality. It’s also an indirect next step of face-scanning technology for created players made popular in the NBA 2K video game series.

The NBA world has converged on Salt Lake City this weekend for All-Star festivities. The first official events begin on Friday night with the All-Star celebrity game and the Rising Stars Challenge, a showcase of the league’s brightest first and second-year players. The three-point shootout and dunk contest are on Saturday night, while the 72nd NBA All-Star Game tips off at 5:30 p.m. (PT) on Sunday.