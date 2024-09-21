Adrian Wojnarowski created a stir in the sports media landscape when he announced his retirement as an NBA insider on Wednesday. While some lauded his decision, others criticized how his exit was framed. Adam Schefter’s remarks, implying that Wojnarowski was stepping down for a better quality of life despite significant financial offers, particularly ruffled Bill Simmons.

Simmons took a jab at ESPN’s Adam Schefter for his sentimental farewell to Adrian Wojnarowski this week. The three reporters who broke the news for ESPN—Schefter, Jeff Passan, and Pete Thamel—joined NBA Today yesterday to discuss the announcement. Schefter specifically elaborated on why Woj is stepping back and what it takes to be a top insider.

Adam Schefter praising Adrian Wojnarowski’s departure from ESPN

Schefter praised Wojnarowski’s choice to step back from his role as ESPN’s NBA insider, walking away from a $20 million contract to spend more time with his family.

“He wanted his life back. He didn’t want to have to work on holidays. He didn’t want to be away from more family gatherings. He didn’t want to have to…take a shower with your phone up against the shower door so you can see a text that’s coming in or take your phone with you to the urinal and hold it in one hand while you take care of your business in the other. That’s the life that we live. And that was the life that we chose not to do any longer because it takes over your life,” Schefter said.

Though NBA fans might be taken aback by Wojnarowski’s choice to forgo nearly $20 million from ESPN, his fellow insiders seemed to express a sense of admiration for his newfound liberty from the high-pressure job.

“You can’t kind of do the job. You have to live the job and he was done living the job. He wants to go live his life and work for a school and give back to younger athletes,” Schefter continued.

Bill Simmons taking a jab at Adam Schefter’s farewell to Adrian Wojnarowski

Bill Simmons expressed significant disagreement with Schefter’s depiction of Wojnarowski’s retirement.

He noted that just as one shouldn’t overreact to Thursday Night Football results—particularly after his New England Patriots lost 24-3 to the New York Jets—Schefter shouldn’t overreact to Wojnarowski’s decision to leave journalism for the general manager position at his alma mater’s basketball team.

“You can’t overreact over a Thursday night game; you can’t overreact after Adrian Wojnarowski either, like Adam Schefter did,” Simmons said.

Simmons proceeded to repeat what Schefter said on the show word for word.

“This is the thing that Adam Schefter said on television. Adrian Wojnarowski, was he an ER doctor during COVID? I wasn’t sure…’Oh my gosh, the Charlotte GM’s texted me; I gotta hold this piss.’ What happened yesterday? What was that?” Simmons continued.

Simmons got straight to the point, criticizing the notion that sports insiders deserve praise for sacrificing their personal lives. To him, Woj’s departure wasn’t some noble escape from a grueling career, but rather a practical choice.

At 55, Adrian Wojnarowski revealed earlier this week that he is stepping away from sports journalism to take on the role of general manager for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.