For years, there has been speculation that Damian Lillard should and would wind up requesting a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers due to the organization's inability to contend for a championship. The time finally came this offseason, as Lillard requested a trade on July 1.

Since then, virtually no momentum towards a trade has formed, mainly because of the seven-time All-Star's desire to play alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on the Miami Heat. It is no secret that Lillard wants to go to South Beach and the NBA has even been forced to step in, warning both the player and his agent about telling teams he would only play for the Heat should he be traded.

Miami has reached out to Portland multiple times to try and discuss the layout of a potential trade, yet the Blazers have consistently stayed quiet. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, there does not appear to be any momentum trending towards a Lillard trade at this time.

“There have been no conversations. It’s been very quiet certainly from the Miami front,” Marks told ESPN's Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post Podcast. “I think the only way we hear more about Dame is if Dame makes it messy. And I don’t think Damian Lillard right now is willing to make it messy in Portland.”

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

Lowe responded to Marks, claiming that he too has heard nothing on the Lillard front and believes there is no other team willing to pursue the superstar guard given his interest in the Heat.

It is quite shocking to Lillard receive little to no interest on the trade market, especially since he is one of the best offensive talents in the league right now. Even though he is 33 years old, the Blazers star still has at least three years remaining on his contract, including the 2023-24 season, and he owns a player option for the 2026-27 season.

Playing the best basketball of his career right now, Lillard could instantly elevate a playoff contending team to one that can contend for a championship. Then again, every team in the league knows that he wants to play for the Heat, which is why his market is non-existent.

The belief around the league is that he will ultimately end up on Miami's roster, but there is no telling as to when this could occur. The Blazers have not liked the offers they have received from the Heat and Blazers general manager Joe Cronin is not in any rush to come to terms on a deal.

The waiting game in Portland continues, as it appears to be a matter of time before the post-Dame era officially begins.