Blockbuster change to NBA Draft eligibility rules among key CBA negotiations with NBPA

The NBA and NBPA are always working on ways to further the league and make it better. In the latest negotiations, there looks to be some major changes coming in the near future.

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the NBA is changing the draft eligibility age from 19 to 18, paving the way for the return of high school players making the immediate jump from amateur to the pros. This is expected to happen as soon as 2024:

“The league and NBPA are expected to agree on moving the age eligibility for the NBA Draft from 19 years old to 18, clearing the way for the return of high school players who want to make the leap to the NBA, per sources with knowledge of the discussions.”

“The NBA set the draft age limit at 19 years old in 2005. Silver said in July that he was “hopeful” for the rule changing in the next CBA cycle, and both sides appear motivated to reduce the age eligibility for the draft.”

“The reduced age limit for high school-to-NBA jumps would go into effect as early as the 2024 NBA Draft.”

This is obviously huge but it will also bother many top college programs, who are going to lose five-star recruits because they’ll opt to make the leap to the NBA after their senior year.

In other changes, the league is expected to allow mental health designations on injury reports. There have been countless players in recent memory who have spoken out on this matter, including DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Love, and of course, Ben Simmons. He missed all of last season because of his mental well-being and a back injury.

There could also be harsher luxury tax penalties in the next CBA agreement. Lastly, the NBA and NBPA are working together to stress civility between players, fans, and everyone around the sport.

The biggest takeaway is of course the draft eligibility. The last time players could actually come out of high school was in 2006. This will be a massive deal once it starts again.