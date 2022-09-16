NBPA wants Suns owner Robert Sarver to be banned for life from NBA

NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio made it clear that they want Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to be banned for life from the NBA.

Speaking in behalf of the players in the association, Tremaglio doubled down on her earlier statement with regards to the light punishment Adam Silver and co. gave to Sarver. They want the Suns boss to be given harsher punishment considering the details of the investigation that exposed his past racist remarks and inappropriate and toxic actions in the workplace

For those not in the know, the NBA only hit Sarver with a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine despite being discovered to engage in “instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees.” He was also said to use the “N-word in at least five different occasions, as well as treat his employees harshly by yelling and cursing at them.

Now in an interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN, Tremaglio was asked if her earlier statement means that they want Sarver out of the NBA, and the NBPA exec said “absolutely” before noting that it is a stance the players share.

“We do not want him [Robert Sarver] to be in a position where he will be impacting our players and those who serve our players on a daily basis,” Tremaglio explained.

It is unknown if Adam Silver and the NBA will take action after Tamika Tremaglio and the NBPA made their stance clear on the matter. While the league commissioner has already defended his decision, it could definitely be a tricky issue to handle given the major opposition it has received so far.

NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio calls for Robert Sarver to be banned from the NBA for life: "We do not want [Sarver] back in a position where he will be impacting our players and those who serve our players on a daily basis." pic.twitter.com/3vV3Xjn9Bn — ESPN (@espn) September 16, 2022

The likes of LeBron James and Chris Paul have also spoken out about the issue and expressed their dismay over the punishment on Robert Sarver that they deem to be severely lacking.