The NBA and commissioner Adam Silver are urging players to take extra precautions to secure their belongings and homes due to reports of recent high-profile burglaries across the league and the NFL, according to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.

Earlier in November, Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis revealed on social media that “many prized possessions” were stolen from his residence after his home was burglarized. In September, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley's home was broken into and targeted while he was attending a San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL game.

This message from the NBA to its players comes in response to the NFL recently issuing a warning due to organized and skilled criminals targeting the homes of professional athletes.

A memo was sent from the NBA to teams recently stating that the FBI has connected some burglaries to “transnational South American Theft Groups” who are “well-organized, sophisticated rings that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones, and signal jamming devices.” No further details have been given as to which type of players these criminals are targeting.

Portis and Conley are not the only professional athletes having to deal with the consequences of these burglaries across the nation, as Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce also had belongings stolen from them. Mahomes' Missouri property was broken into on Oct. 6, as Kelce's mansion in Kansas was targeted hours later on Oct. 7 the same night. Kelce reported that he had $20,000 in cash stolen from him.

As part of the memo sent from the league, it is said that what is being stolen are mainly “cash and items that can be resold on the black market, such as jewelry, watches, and luxury bags.”

Due to the uptick in burglaries, the NBA is recommending that players update their alarm system, with cameras and use them whenever they won't be home, potentially even using “protective guard services” during extended away trips.

At this time, the NBA has not issued any public comment on the recent increase of thefts across the league.