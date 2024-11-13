The Kansas City Chiefs have had an impressive start to the 2024 NFL season. Through their first nine games, the Chiefs remain undefeated. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have continued to play an essential role in the team's success; however, news has broken on the two stars' homes being burglarized in October, according to TMZ Sports.

Cass County Sheriff's Office documents revealed a burglary at Mahomes' Belton, Missouri estate was reported to law enforcement on Oct. 6. Likewise, Kelce's Leawood, Kansas mansion was broken into hours later on Oct. 7, which was the same day the Chiefs played the New Orleans Saints in a Monday Night Football matchup, sources communicated to TMZ Sports.

It is unclear what was taken from Mahomes' residence, but Kelce reportedly had $20,000 in cash stolen from him.

The break-in must be a scary sight for the two Chiefs stars, but hopefully, law enforcement can continue to conduct a thorough investigation and help keep everyone and their property safe and secure.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are coming off another promising performance from Week 10's 16-14 win over the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes threw for 266 yards and one touchdown, while Kelce contributed 64 yards and one TD on eight receptions. Kansas City was a hair away from taking their first loss, but their special teams unit performed a clutch field-goal block on Denver that helped them escape with the victory. It seems the Chiefs have more than skill on their side. They have some extra luck too.

Kansas City remains the only undefeated team in the NFL through Week 10. They look to keep their streak alive in another important AFC matchup with the Buffalo Hills on Nov. 17. The Bills are 8-2 and will give the Chiefs everything they have in an attempt to spoil their success. Can Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce lead KC to another thrilling victory?