Not only is the NFL dealing with Netflix issues, but the league also got put on notice for recent crimes. Also, the NFL issued a warning in the wake of the home burglaries of Kansas City Chiefs' superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

The NFL issued a security alert about organized and skilled criminals who may be targeting the homes of professional athletes. Sources say the FBI is investigating the crimes as international in scope. The league, the NFL Players Association, and team security forces have been monitoring the crime spree. It is believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate. At least one other current NFL player's home also got hit.

A source said there is strong evidence to support the claim, according to nfl.com.

“It's legit,” said one source familiar with the situation. “It's a transnational crime ring, and over the last three weeks, they've focused on NBA and NFL players, and it's all over the country.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes trying to focus on football

Since the break-in Oct. 7, Mahomes has turned in several mediocre performances. He threw for 154 yards against the 49ers and 196 against the Bills. In five games since the robbery, Mahomes has throw nine touchdown passes with five interceptions.

The Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season against the Bills on Sunday, a 30-21 decision. In that contest, Mahomes went 23 of 33 with three scores and two picks.

Fortunately for Mahomes and others, multiple people with knowledge of the crimes said the perpetrators are nonconfrontational and don’t enter homes while residents are inside. They allegedly track team schedules and social media accounts of players and their families. Then they wait until the homes are empty, stealing cash, jewelry, watches, and handbags. They focus mainly on master bedrooms and closets.

Mahomes said the intrusions are troublesome, according to foxnews.com.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating, disappointing,” Mahomes said. “I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing. But obviously, it’s something that you don’t want to happen to really anybody but obviously yourself.”

Thieves breaking into Kelce's Leawood, Kansas, residence on Oct. 7 stole approximately $20,000 in cash. Mahomes' Belton, Missouri, mansion got hit on Oct. 6.