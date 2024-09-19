On Sunday, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley sounded the Gjallarhorn, energizing the crowd and marking the start of the Minnesota Vikings' Week 2 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

While Conley was in Minneapolis for the Vikings game, burglars targeted his west-metro home, police reported on Wednesday.

Mike Conley's house being burglarized

According to a report by Paul Walsh (Star Tribune) on Wednesday afternoon, Mike Conley’s home was robbed on Sunday while he attended the Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Police believe the same group of robbers targeted three houses in the area that day.

The burglars targeted Conley’s large Medina home in the afternoon. It was the second of three break-ins that day, executed by at least two suspects while the homes were unoccupied, Police Chief Jason Nelson reported.

In each case, the chief noted, the thieves made off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry. Nelson suggested that the perpetrators might have conducted surveillance or identified patterns of the homeowners before carrying out the robberies.

In each instance, the suspects entered through rear windows on the lower levels, ransacked primary bedrooms for jewelry, and exited within five minutes, the chief reported.

Surveillance footage from the Conley home on the southwest side of the city showed a vehicle leaving the scene, which could be linked to the suspects. Nelson reported that no arrests have been made yet.

Conley’s multimillion-dollar home is situated on a road with few nearby residences. One of the other targeted homes was down the street from Conley’s, and the third was located on the southeast side of Medina, according to the chief.

Conley's contract extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves

Earlier this year, the veteran guard, Conley signed a two-year contract extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The extension, valued at $20.75 million over two years ($10.375 million per season), will keep Mike Conley Jr. with the Timberwolves through the 2025-26 season, when he will be 39 years old.

Sources indicate that head coach Chris Finch was the driving force behind the push for a Mike Conley extension, initiating the discussions with Timberwolves ownership at the season's outset.

Conley is currently having a career year, even as he nears his late-30s. He averages 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.

Conley’s three-point shooting (44%) is close to his career best, and his effective field goal percentage (.588) is at a career high. His impact in Minnesota goes beyond the numbers; he has excelled as the Wolves’ on-court leader and distributor while also serving as a mentor for rising talents like Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Following a stellar postseason where the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets, Anthony Edwards has emerged as the face of the franchise, Karl-Anthony Towns is an All-Star second option, and Rudy Gobert stands as the top rim protector in the NBA.

However, Mike Conley, often underrated, is indispensable to the team’s success. He is the pivotal element head coach Chris Finch required to unify this talented roster. Although there were initial concerns about the chemistry between Gobert and Towns, Conley’s influence has significantly improved the team's cohesion in Minneapolis.