If LeBron James' son Bronny James reaching the NBA and playing with his father didn't make you feel old, this sure will. 17-year old Kiyan Anthony, the son of former NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, has announced where he'll be playing college basketball in the fall of 2025.

Carmelo Anthony, who recently started a show called, “7PM in Brooklyn,” with The Kid Mero, had the decision announced on the show on Friday night.

Kiyan Anthony announces college basketball decision

During the live podcast episode, which aired on the 7PM in Brooklyn YouTube channel, Kiyan Anthony announced that he'll be joining Syracuse University.

“Between USC and Syracuse, I just want to thank both of the coaching staffs for recruiting me and going on the visits to Syracuse and USA… At the end of the day, only one can stay, and with that being said, I'll be committing to Syracuse University.”

Carmelo Anthony, who attended Syracuse University for one season in 2002-03, watched as his son elected to follow in his footsteps and join the Orange. In his lone season as a freshman, Anthony averaged 22.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Kiyan, who went to high school at Christ The King Regional and transferred to Long Island Lutheran after his sophomore years, will be joining the Orange in the fall of 2025.

“My freshman year, didn't really play. And then I played AAU, I did okay. A nd then my sophomore year, didn't really play. I transferred to Long Island Lutheran, my new high school, and then started getting better. In the summer of my sophomore year going into my junior year, that was my 7PM moment. My junior year was cool, we won a lot of games, then the summer going into my senior year, that was my 7pm moment. Like, I'm here.”

LaLa Anthony, Kiyan's mother, also joined 7PM in Brooklyn to talk about her son's decision.

“I'm really proud. I'm really proud of him. I always just told him whatever he decides, I'm gonna support 100 percent. As a mom, you just want your kid to be happy, so wherever he decides, whatever he does, as long as he's happy, I'm happy.

“Everyone talks so much about him as a basketball player and all his success as a basketball player, but I'm here to talk about him as a person,” LaLa said of son Kiyan Anthony. “He's literally the most incredible human being that I know. He's my best friend, he's my everything, we hang out all the time, i love being with him. He's just a genuine person who's always looking out for other people, he's so loyal, he always wants to help people. That's a lot of stuff that people might not know or don't see.”

Anthony will be playing at Syracuse in the fall of 2025.

