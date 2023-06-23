Victor Wembanyama might be the most hyped prospect since LeBron James, and when it comes to long-term potential, many predict him to have a highly successful and at least a Hall of Fame career. However, former NBA player Chandler Parsons doesn't see him winning Rookie of the Year, especially with Scoot Henderson looking more NBA-ready than him and no. 2 pick Brandon Miller.

Speaking on FanDuel TV recently, Parsons shared that Henderson is his early Rookie of the Year favorite, and for a number of reasons. Aside from Henderson's all-around play, Parsons also said that he likes how “tough-minded” and “competitive” the Portland Trail Blazers rookie is.

For him, Henderson has all the ingredients to dominate and make an impact right from the get-go.

“I think Scoot Henderson is the most NBA-ready prospect in this draft. When you look at his physique [and] his build, he's strong, he's athletic, he can play point guard, he can play off guard, he can create his own shot, he can get to the basket, and he has the potential to play both sides of the floor, right?” Parsons explained.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He can guard multiple positions, his athleticism makes up for his lack of height. But this kid is NBA ready. He can do everything with the ball. He's tough-minded, he's competitive and he is my early rookie of the year favorite candidate.”

Chandler Parsons certainly makes a good point. Not to mention that Scoot Henderson should have plenty of opportunities to star for the Blazers alongside Damian Lillard (if the team keeps him) or with his fellow rising star Shaedon Sharpe (if Portland opts to rebuild).

Since there are still concerns about Victor Wembanyama's build–especially as he faces stronger competition–and Brandon Miller's role with Charlotte since he's set to play Robin to LaMelo Ball's Batman, the 2023-24 season could really be Henderson's show.

But hey, considering how competitive Wemby and Miller are, it might be too early to say who's going to dominate and win Rookie of the Year.