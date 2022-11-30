Published November 30, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

In a recent podcast appearance, Charles Barkley dropped a truth bomb about beefing with Michael Jordan. As it turns out, these two former best friends hadn’t spoken for a decade now. This was all because of Barkley’s on-air comments that MJ took offense to.

Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks in a more recent interview, Barkley doubled down on his earlier statement that triggered his feud with the Chicago Bulls legend. At this point, Barkley still has no regrets about speaking his truths against Jordan:

“It’s a really unfortunate situation for me and him,” Barkley said. “But I’m gonna do my job first and foremost because I can’t criticize other coaches and general managers and give him a pass because he’s my best friend. I just can’t do that.”

Barkley revealed that what irked MJ was the former’s statement about Jordan needing to surround himself with better people in order to become successful as a league executive. Barkley felt that Jordan needed people in the front office that were going to tell him the bitter truth instead of yes-men who simply agreed with everything he said and did.

“I said that and I had no problem saying it because it was the truth,” Barkley continued. “And he took offense. He called me and it wasn’t a pleasant conversation. And we haven’t spoken since then.”

Charles Barkley is standing pat on his decision to criticize Mike, and it doesn’t sound like he’s in any mood to apologize. We all know how proud Michael Jordan is, so, unfortunately, it doesn’t feel like this beef is going to end anytime soon.