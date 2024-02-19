Chuck's hatred for San Francisco continues to this day...

Charles Barkley's utter disdain for the city of San Francisco needs to be studied. The NBA legend's hatred for the city has been well-documented in the last couple of years. It even resulted in an incident last year where enraged Golden State Warriors fans threw trash at Barkley during a live broadcast of Inside the NBA. The beef between the two parties is real.

During the NBA All-Star Game, Charles Barkley continued to hurl shade at San Francisco. While the Inside the NBA crew was bantering about Indiana, Chuck took a jab at his least-liked city. Here's the full quote, per Awful Announcing on X.

“Charles Barkley again bashed San Francisco, this time around talk of the cold in Indianapolis. “If you had the chance between being cold or being around a bunch of homeless crooks in San Francisco, which would you take?””

Reactions to Chuck's comments were mixed. Some NBA fans loved the Chuckster throwing San Francisco under the bus, others agreed with Chuck, while the rest were pissed at the former Philadelphia 76ers star for his comments.

“Draymond has bashed Indy all weekend despite the fact he isn’t even an all star and didn’t need to come. Props to Barkley for going back at him.”

“Bashed?? That’s just being honest. San Francisco is embarrassing with how filthy it is and all the people doing drugs in the open.”

“millionaire making fun of people less fortunate than them. tale as old as time”

“He’s just jealous that San Francisco has won championships”

Welp. Chuck has never been shy to speak his mind. While it's entertaining to watch him dunk on some people, it's inevitable that some people will be angry for his inflammatory remarks. Knowing Charles Barkley, the NBA star is unlikely to back down from this take. In fact, we expect him to double down even harder.