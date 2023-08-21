It appears that former NBA veteran Ed Davis has found a new place to take his basketball talents.

The 12-year veteran will be joining the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in China, per Alberto de Roa of HoopsHype. Davis had played with several All-Star teammates, including both Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell, in his dozen years in the NBA.

The 34-year-old Davis has carved out quite a nice career for himself in basketball. The former North Carolina Tarheel was selected 13th overall in 2010 by the Toronto Raptors. He spent three years north of the border before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2013.

Next up for Davis were short stops in Memphis and Los Angeles with the Lakers. Following his departure from LA, Davis spent three years alongside Lillard and fellow All-Star CJ McCollum in Portland, establishing himself as a key rotational piece off of the bench. Davis was a member of four straight playoff runs in Portland, although he missed the team's 2017 first-round loss with a labrum injury.

From 2018-2021, Davis bounced around from the Brooklyn Nets, to the Utah Jazz, to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and finally to the Cleveland Cavaliers, before signing in Puerto Rico earlier this year. There, he averaged 13 points and 16 rebounds per game with the Guaynabo Mets.

Overall, Davis has appeared in 33 postseason NBA games throughout his career.

Now, it appears that Ed Davis will be taking his talents overseas and joining the Chinese Basketball Association. Other NBA players who have suited up for the Flying Tigers include Kay Felder, Andray Blatche and Jordan Crawford.