It's been made clear over and over again that Damian Lillard wants to get traded away from the Portland Trail Blazers. He's still with the team that drafted him, but it's also been long understood that his ultimate desire this offseason is to get to South Beach to play for the Miami Heat, the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

For all the rumors and updates written about Lillard, the fact remains that he's a Blazer up to this moment. It also appears that Portland is not going to change its stance on the superstar point guard any time soon, though, anything can still happen.

And for what it's worth, Damian Lillard has also seemingly unfollowed the Blazers on Instagram.

Dame has unfollowed the Blazers on Instagram 💔 pic.twitter.com/wxJKmreHti — Blazers Palace (@blazers_palace) August 20, 2023

It is an intriguing discovery by people on the internet, to say the least.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

It's not clear when exactly Lillard unfollowed his team's Instagram account, but it's definitely notable, considering his well-known trade demand.

What's certain is that the Blazers have complete control of the situation. They don't have to give in to Lillard's request if that's what the organization feels. For one, Portland has Lillard under contract until the end of the 2024-25 NBA season after he picked up his $48.79 million player option for that season.

Having a disgruntled superstar on the team is not ideal for any team, but it seems that the Blazers are willing to take that route with Lillard — unless their front office has a major change of heart.

In the 2022-23 NBA season, Lillard averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in 58 games with the Blazers.