Unless an NBA team is looking to add another backup center at the last minute, DeMarcus Cousins will not be playing in the 2022-23 season. The 32-year-old former All-Star has bounced around from team to team in the past few seasons in search of a role. Now, he can’t find one.

Cousins, who played with the Denver Nuggets over the back half of last season and appeared in all five of their playoff games, talked with SiriusXM NBA Radio to talk about his free agency. He said that teams are not giving him real answers about why he isn’t getting a chance.

“I can never really get the raw honest truth”. DeMarcus Cousins joined @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 and talked about his desire to play in the NBA again. Now you can listen AND watch JT & EJ – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App 👇 📱💻📺 https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/RcxwnA6nRB — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) March 28, 2023

“That’s honestly my biggest issue. That’s kind of the untold secret of the NBA: you never really get an honest answer,” DeMarcus Cousins said. “I’m the type of guy that whenever I go through my hard times, my hardships, I look at myself first. What can I do to better myself? That’s something I pride myself on.

“I’ve asked many questions, I’ve reached out to former teams. I kind of get sugar-coated answers,” he continued. “I can never really get the raw honest truth. I’ve struggled with that as well. I would love to get a real answer.”

DeMarcus Cousins participated in a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers in January before they went with other options at center. The veteran has been slowed down by injuries but still has enough juice to be a bench option. Although he was previously charged with third-degree harassment over an alleged threat of violence to his girlfriend, the charges were dropped and four teams still signed him to deals afterward.

Ultimately, it seems like he will have to make his return to the floor next season.