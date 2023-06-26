Dennis Rodman has always managed to be one of the most divisive players during his career in the NBA, and that has certainly carried over to his post-playing career. Rodman always manages to find a way to get himself involved in some sort of controversy, and it's safe to say that his latest basketball take is controversial to say the least.

The NBA world is fresh off watching Nikola Jokic lead the Denver Nuggets to a championship in the 2023 NBA Finals, so it's safe to say that public opinion of Jokic has never been higher. However, when comparing Jokic to Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird, Rodman dropped a shocking take on Bird that will certainly catch the attention of basketball fans everywhere.

Agree or disagree with Rodman? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6dEN04Odfb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 26, 2023

Rodman was asked about whether or not he believes Bird could beat LeBron James in a one-on-one matchup, and delivered this scathing response directed at Bird. The NBA has certainly gone through a handful of changes over time, and Rodman believes that the current era of the game would not favor Bird, to the point where he would be in Europe rather than the league.

This is very bold from Rodman, as Bird is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history for his success with the Celtics. Not just that, but Bird was also one of the first great shooters in the league, and likely would have benefited greatly from the increase in three-point shooting we have seen in today's game. This is an insane take from Rodman, and while Jokic may end up having a better career than Bird, it's safe to say that Bird likely would have been able to hold his own in the modern NBA if he had to.