Hall-of-Famer Dirk Nowitzki is nearing a deal to join Amazon Prime Video as part of its NBA broadcast coverage starting next season, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

This development marks a key step in Amazon’s efforts to solidify its broadcast team as it, along with NBC, becomes one of the NBA's newest media rights holders. The two networks will replace TNT and join ABC and ESPN in delivering comprehensive coverage of the league. Both Amazon and NBC are actively assembling their commentary teams ahead of the 2025 season.

Earlier this week, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported that Amazon had hired veteran play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle as its lead commentator. However, the streaming platform is still finalizing its roster of game analysts. Marchand identified Nowitzki as a prominent candidate, alongside notable names such as Blake Griffin, ESPN’s Richard Jefferson, and Stan Van Gundy.

Dirk Nowitzki's legacy and Amazon's NBA expansion could reshape league's broadcast landscape

Nowitzki, often heralded as one of the greatest players in NBA history, retired in 2019 after a 21-year career with the Dallas Mavericks. During his tenure, he led the Mavericks to an NBA championship in 2011, earning Finals MVP honors. He remains a towering figure in the league’s history with over 31,000 career points, complemented by averages of 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, along with a shooting efficiency of 47.1% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc.

Amazon’s entry into the NBA’s media landscape reflects a significant evolution in how the league is broadcasted. By leveraging its vast reach and streaming capabilities, Amazon is poised to offer live game coverage and exclusive content, which could attract a diverse and global audience.

Nowitzki’s anticipated transition into broadcasting aligns seamlessly with his role as a global ambassador for basketball. His deep knowledge of the game and widespread appeal could enrich Amazon’s programming and strengthen its position as a key NBA broadcaster.

As the NBA's 2025 media rights cycle takes shape, the addition of respected voices like Nowitzki’s has the potential to enhance the league’s storytelling, further engaging fans across traditional and digital platforms. Official confirmation of Amazon's full lineup is expected in the coming months.