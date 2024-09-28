The Dallas Mavericks are at the center of the discussion between Hall of Fame forward Dirk Nowitzki and Slovenian superstar Luka Dončić. Mavs minority owner Mark Cuban, who has witnessed the greatness of both players, shared his thoughts during an interview with Shannon Sharpe on the podcast “Club Shay Shay.”

Cuban detailed some anecdotes about both Nowitzki and Dončić.

Shannon Sharpe questioned Cuban, asking if he genuinely believes Luka is currently better than Dirk ever was.

Mark Cuban comparing Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic

“Remember, the league has changed and Dirk, the skills he brought, and even more than his skills, the mindset, Dirk is mentally tougher than any human I’ve ever met my life. Whether it’s dealing with pain. It’s what you do off the court, what you do off the field that defines what you do. It doesn’t matter how talented you are, right? We’ve both seen talented guys just flame out in a minute. Dirk had that mindset that was stronger than maybe anybody, other than Michael Jordan,” Cuban remarked about Nowitzki.

The debate remains ongoing, as Doncic is only six years into his NBA journey. However, if he maintains his current pace, the discussion could soon become irrelevant. Over his six seasons, Doncic has earned five All-Star selections, four All-NBA first-team honors, and won the NBA scoring title in 2023-24, along with the Rookie of the Year award in 2018-19. In 400 regular-season games, he averaged 28.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 8.7 rebounds per game.

“Luka on the other hand, in terms of actual skill and killer instinct, Luka can handle the ball. Dirk needed somebody to get him the ball. That’s the only reason, right? If Dirk came out now, he’d have the skills and the handles, right? Kids today, they watch on Instagram, they watch on TikTok, all the drills and all the handles, and they see Steph [Curry], and they see Luka and Kyrie. Dirk would have been out with all those handles,” the Mavericks minority owner said about Luka Doncic.

Nowitzki had a limited rookie season, appearing in only 47 games, but he quickly developed into a star, earning four All-Star selections and two All-NBA second-team and two third-team honors. In his first six seasons, he played 44 more games than Doncic, averaging 20.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

What would it take for Luka to be the greatest Mavs player ever?

Doncic and Nowitzki shined in their early playoff appearances. Nowitzki recorded a double-double in 35 postseason games, averaging 25.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. In contrast, Doncic has made a significant impact in 28 playoff games, averaging 32.5 points, 7.9 assists, and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Nowitzki holds a clear advantage over Doncic with his NBA championship, although it took him 11 seasons to finally lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The sharpshooting German spent 21 years in the NBA, dedicating his entire career to the Mavericks and building a strong relationship with Mark Cuban both on and off the court.

Both players clearly demonstrate greatness and have significantly impacted the Mavericks. It's rare for a franchise to move from one all-time great to another, but Dallas has effectively transitioned from Nowitzki to Doncic.

If Luka Doncic eventually leads the Mavs to another Larry O’Brien trophy, that could settle the debate. Until then, or until he decides to retire, the discussion between him and Nowitzki will remain open.