Much of the buzz at the 2023 NBA Draft understandably orbited around three unique prospects: Victor Wembanyama — the 7'5 French sensation whom the San Antonio Spurs drafted No. 1 overall — along with Amen and Ausar Thompson, who were selected fourth and fifth, respectively, by the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons.

The Thompson twins were the highest NBA Draft picks in the history of Overtime Elite — the potentially paradigm-shifting nascent basketball pipeline launched in 2018. (OTE's Jazian Gortman, who chatted with ClutchPoints last year, went undrafted.)

With this year’s NBA Draft in the books, it’s time to turn the page to the next round of NBA hopefuls. And, sure enough, there’s an ascendant pair of lottery-bound prospects with OTE ties — including a skilled, French center: Izan Almansa and Alex Sarr.

One common criticism of the youth basketball circuit in the United States is that the lucrative nature of the industry inherently promotes flash over fundamentals. Kids are inclined to prioritize showing off the depths of their bags rather than a team-first approach. Naturally, a scout, NIL rep, or Instagram scrollers might respond to an eye-popping highlight more so than shrewd off-ball movement or a solid push-ahead pass. You know, the types of winning plays that just led the Denver Nuggets to a ring.

Izan Almansa's OTE journey

Almansa is a 6'10 center from Murcia, Spain. This past season, he, along with Gortman and Sarr, led the YNG Dreamerz to the OTE Finals (they fell to the Thompsons and the City Reapers). You don’t have to watch Almansa hoop for more than a few possessions to notice the altruism that defines his game.

In the 2022-23 OTE regular season, Almansa averaged 9.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.2 blocks. In the playoffs, he put up 12.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and a block per game.

I led with those decent-but-not-eye-popping stats for a reason: They are decidedly not the point. In fact, their relative unimportance is precisely why the 18-year-old has impressed scouts and the international basketball community, putting him in a good 2024 NBA Draft position.

“That’s my mindset, because, whatever,” Almansa told ClutchPoints about his disinterest in the box score. “I just want to help the team win. If I have to score 20 points or five, I just want to help the team win and do my best to try to be a good teammate, help my coaches, and just be a good fit on the team. I will just adapt to my role.”

That malleable attitude was exemplified during his summerlong coming-out party, which included the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup (in his native Spain) and the 2022 FIBA U18 European Championship.

In the Euro, he averaged 15.7 points (61.7% FG), 10.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in seven games while leading Spain to a gold medal and earning Most Valuable Player honors. A few weeks earlier, at the World Cup, he put up 12.1 points (55.7% FG), 11.9 boards, and 1.6 blocks per game and was voted tourney MVP … despite his team winning the silver medal.

“It was a great run. I’m proud of what we did in both tournaments,” Almansa said. “We did a great job defensively and we stayed together the whole time. I think that having everyone on the same page about our goals was what made the difference between us and the other teams.”

“Almansa is an amazing kid, amazing worker,” Spanish coach Javier Zamora proclaimed. “The most important thing for the team is the group. He was important in the locker room, on the court, every day. And he’s an example for other guys.”

The cherry on top was receiving the trophy from one of his mentors and idols — and one of the most beloved teammates in basketball history.

“When Pau Gasol gave me the MVP award, it was a great memory. I'll never forget that moment.” (Gasol is on the OTE Board of Directors.)

Almansa felt like he was ready for a breakout summer after experiencing the physicality of the American game during his debut campaign in Atlanta (for Team OTE).

“I think because of the work that I did here, the last year, and also since I had to change my game when I came here to be more physical, more explosive, quicker. So, I think that really helped me. And when I went to play in the summer, I was faster, quicker, and everything. So, I was more ready to play against that. And, also, the confidence — the confidence that my coaches gave me, and my teammates.”

Izan Almansa necesitando muy poquito para hacerse sentir en los amistosos. Lo que puede surgir de ese P&R con jugadores como de Larrea o Jordi, puede ser espectacular… pic.twitter.com/eyQqGOydOo — Dugongcesto (@Dugongcesto) June 19, 2023

Like another one of his inspirations, Joel Embiid, Almansa’s athletic journey began on the pitch.

“I was playing soccer and my mom tried to put me into basketball,” Izan recalled. “But I didn’t really like it, so I started playing soccer. At nine years old, my best friend started playing basketball, so I started playing with him.” (Almansa was always tall.)

Footy may have cultivated his footwork, but his basketball game is predicated on soft hands, a natural feel, relentless effort, and simply caring about how each moment impacts his team, regardless of his touches. Lateral agility, in fact, is an area he’s determined to improve, along with ball handling, versatility, and shooting (he shot 3-for-10 from 3 this past regular season).

Not surprisingly, he looks up to Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but not because of the accolades.

“So, Embiid, right now, is my favorite player. Just the pace he plays. He plays sometimes slow, sometimes fast. How he uses his body to get to the basket. Then, Giannis, the hard work that he does every day, and his legacy.”

Similarly, he admires Pau and Marc Gasol — two of the most skilled bigs ever — for their selflessness and IQ.

“I really looked up to them not only on the court but outside the court, how they are. They help everybody. And on the court, I look up to them, too. How they play, and how intelligent they are on the court.”

I’m no advanced scout, but my basketball antennae shot up when Izan mentioned his other current favorite NBA player: wickedly crafty Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün.

“He plays so smart,” Almansa said about the 20-year-old from Turkey. “He’s not the most explosive guy or the quickest guy or the fastest guy. But he uses his head, he plays smart.”

WHAT A PASS BY ALPEREN SENGUN 🫣 pic.twitter.com/Ncw95a7m3H — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 2, 2023

I'm sure you've sensed a theme by now. Almansa's sky-high ceiling isn't determined by his impressive physical tools and skill set. Rather, it's his steadfast intent — via pace, decision-making, hustle, defensive engagement, dishing — to help those around him succeed.

His appreciation for his current surroundings — he called the decision to join OTE at 16 “difficult” — stems from being on the receiving end of the qualities he brings to the court.

“It's been a great experience knowing all the people from here. They have helped me and just let me be a part of the group even though I was from overseas. They’re just good people. They help everybody and try to make you feel comfortable. That’s a key.”

Izan Almansa, Alex Sarr share special bond

Sarr, 18, a 7'1 center with a 7'4 wingspan from Toulouse, France, played an integral role in bringing Izan to OTE. The two were teammates on Real Madrid's youth team before the Dreamerz.

“He always helped me,” Izan said about Alex, the first international player to sign with OTE. “And I help him too on and off the court and we have a great relationship off the basketball court. So then, once we go on the court, we know where he’s going to be, where I’m going to be, how to connect with each other and stay together.”

“I’ve known Izan since I was like 14,” Alex told ClutchPoints, whom Izan credited with the assist for helping him learn English. “We have a great relationship. … I feel like we complement each other well. It’s not like we take the place of each other’s game. We play together.”

Alex Sarr felt his dad's influence on way to OTE

Sarr was pre-ordained to hoop. His father was a pro, and his brother, Olivier, played at Wake Forest and the G League. Sarr was playing organized basketball by the age of four.

“Growing up, I watched my dad play ball with my brother,” Alex shared. “He didn’t play at a high level in France, but he always loved basketball. We used to watch the NBA Finals, just grew up around it. It was obvious for me to play basketball.”

To this day, Alex cites Olivier as his primary nfluence and source of advice.

“I watch a lot of Olivier Sarr. He’s really versatile for a big man. We got different type of games, but he just inspires me.

“He gives me more advice about my work ethic. Staying the course, enjoying every step of the way. Not trying to run to the NBA. Don’t put too much pressure on myself, just keep working and playing.

“I have a really good work ethic. That’s something that’s really important to me. If you have a good work ethic, the results are gonna follow. Having good games and helping your team win — it all comes from that.” (Olivier took up fishing while in North Carolina, a hobby that has turned into a minor obsession for Alex. Now that's an activity that will teach you about patience.)

Some of the Finals he remembers watching from a young age involved one of his mentors, Spurs legend Tony Parker, although the wisest advice he has received from the Hall of Famer doesn't have to do with scoring, passing, or defense.

“He was just telling me about building relationships as a player when you make it to the league, that’s how you create a network on and off the court,” Sarr recounted. “Because he just said, when the ball stops bouncing, people are not interested in you as much as they were when you were a player.”

Uma parte importante do jogo de Alex Sarr na NBA vai ser o jogo sem bola. Ele é muito móvel apesar de também muito alto e se for inteligente pode aproveitar para marcar pontos fáceis. pic.twitter.com/kVnNCtrfsy — Scouting Portugal – NBA (@PTScoutingNBA) June 18, 2023

On the court, Sarr averaged 11.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 23 minutes for the Dreamers on his way to All-OTE Second-Team honors. In the playoffs, he was up to 1.5 blocks per game.

Unlike Almansa — but like Anthony Davis and his fellow countryman and 2023 draftee Bilal Coulibaly— Sarr experienced a late growth spurt. He soon turned into a defensive menace thanks to innate length, athleticism, and instincts. He picked up good habits watching Giannis, who was his favorite player for a while.

“It came with time. I wasn’t really that tall until three years ago. It came with my size and good timing.”

Alex Sarr é muito bom defensivamente e isto aqui é só um pequeno exemplo. A forma como executa este blitz no timing certo e não só atrasa o ataque lituano como consegue roubar a bola é muito positivo. A França está muito bem em termos de defensores na próxima geração. pic.twitter.com/aorsn50Ov9 — Scouting Portugal – NBA (@PTScoutingNBA) June 18, 2023

Sarr — “growing up … always a big KD fan” — is focused on polishing his offensive game.

“Just being stronger with the ball,” he specified. “Being more confident on the court as far my outside shooting, putting the ball on the floor, and playing strong in the paint. … I feel like this year is the first year where I really have good percentages from 3. I still can get better.” (He shot 30% from 3 in the 2022-23 regular season, and feels more comfortable in catch-and-shoot scenarios, for now.)

In general, Sarr believes his “definitely cool” two years at OTE helped him mature.

“I feel like I’ve grown as a person … I worked on my body a lot and worked on all facets of my game.”

Aday Mara finalizando no post contra Alex Sarr, um 7'0" e provavel escolha top 40 do próximo Draft, como se não fosse NADA pic.twitter.com/MBSiKE3vIK — BPA – Brasil Prospects Analyst 🏀 (@_BrasilDraft) June 17, 2023

Sarr's distinct international journey (he speaks multiple languages) has only benefited his game and his readiness for a career in pro hoops.

“I’ve been to places that basketball took me, where I don’t think I would have been there if I didn’t play basketball. So, I’m just grateful for it.”

Alex will continue his global exploration of basketball in 2023-24 as he continues to prepare for the 2024 NBA Draft. In May, he announced that he'll play for the Perth Wildcats of the Australian NBL.

“I've been looking for a new challenge,” Sarr told ESPN. “The OTE experience was great. I had all the resources in the world and improved a lot the past two years. I need to take the next step with my game now; the NBL is what I need.”

Izan Almansa, Alex Sarr's 2024 NBA Draft outlook

Fittingly, ESPN's 2024 NBA Mock Draft has the intertwined bigs going No. 16 (Izan) and No. 17 (Alex). Neither sounded satisfied by the projection.

“So, seeing my name there is great. I think the people are seeing my work,” Izan explained. “So, it’s motivation because I need it. I’m doing good at the things that I’m doing, but I need to improve and to keep doing the same things to keep my name in there.”

“It was cool seeing it,” added Alex. “I wouldn’t say I’m happy about it but I’m not mad either. I just felt like it was a good starting point and it’ll motivate me to keep working harder.”

Sarr and Almansa's production may only increase next year, wherever in the world they play. But, for them, that's not the point as they prepare for the 2024 NBA Draft.