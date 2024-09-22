When Dwight Howard was playing in the NBA, he was one of the league's more polarizing figures. The former Orlando Magic star drew the ire of Shaquille O'Neal who constantly threw jabs at Howard seemingly any chance he got. So it stands to reason that fans would throw shade at him as well. Well one particular social media troll who criticized Dwight Howard's post game got more than he bargained for with a response from the former NBA star.

The random social media troll account was responding to a claim Dwight Howard made about possibly being a better player than Patrick Ewing. The account told Howard that, “You had no post moves lol.”

Howard then responded to the anonymous account by saying, “I wonder why rappers always would say, ‘Dwight Howard in the post,' but ok if you believe that do your research & stop listening to media.” Howard then posted a few links of his old highlights were he most certainly had a post game.

The whole incident began with former NBA player Nick Young making the claim that Kevin Garnett was better than Tim Duncan and that Kobe Bryant was better than Michael Jordan. Young claimed that people are just too afraid to admit it. That's where Howard chimed in with himself being better than Patrick Ewing.

Dwight Howard was an NBA star



While today's fans often have short memories, or maybe were just too young to remember, Dwight Howard was a star at one point in the NBA and had a legit post game. He was a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school and he made the jump directly to the NBA, bypassing college.

Howard made an immediate impact for the Orlando Magic as a rookie starting in all 82 games and averaging 12.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots. By his third year in the league, he was an All-Star which kicked off a string of eight consecutive All-Star appearances.

During his 18-year NBA career, Howard played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers in addition to the Magic. During that span he won three straight Defensive Player of the Year awards. He was one of the most glaring omissions from the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

Howard last played in the NBA with the Lakers during the 2021-22 season. He played in 60 games that season. He also won a title with the Lakers during the 2019-20 season.

The possible future Hall of Fame holds career averages of 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocked shots while shooting 58.7 percent from the field