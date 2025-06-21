Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski has impressed so far in his professional baseball career. Brewers manager Pat Murphy called the 23-year-old up to the majors on June 11. It has proven to be one of the best calls of the season so far, and Misiorowski continues to wow Milwaukee fans.

The rookie Brewers starter threw five innings of no-hit ball against the St. Louis Cardinals in his Major League Baseball debut. He entered his second career start against the Minnesota Twins with a high bar to clear. He ended the first inning of Friday's game in emphatic fashion against former All-Star Willi Castro.

The Twins infielder worked Misiorowski to a full count with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. However, he had no chance to hit the next pitch the young flamethrower through. Castro swung at a 95mph slider that sent him crashing to the ground to end the inning.

Even though he was on the road, the young pitcher got some oohs and ahhs from the crowd in a video captured by MLB.

FILTHY: Jacob Misiorowski just unleashed a 96 MPH slider 🤯 pic.twitter.com/O2fcXNGBJJ — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The slider helped Misiorowski get through another inning without allowing a hit. To start his MLB career, the righty has pitched eight innings without allowing a hit. He is doing it against good teams as well. Both the Cardinals and Twins in the middle of the race in their division and are in the Wild Card picture in both leagues.

Misiorowski's start is reminiscent to what Paul Skenes did when he got to the major leagues in 2024. The Pittsburgh Pirates' ace went 6-0 and started in the All-Star Game. While Murphy's rookie starter likely won't reach the same heights as Skenes, the Brewers' new pitcher has been dominant.

With Aaron Civale being traded away from Milwaukee, Misorowski's emergence came at the perfect time.

The NL Rookie of the Year race is a wide open race more than halfway into June. If Misiorowski continues to embarrass players like Castro and shut teams out, he could easily take the lead and become the favorite to win. He and Kansas City starter Noah Cameron have impressed in their first MLB seasons. Both are well on their way to earning full-time spots on their teams.

The effort from Murphy's rookie comes at a crucial point in Milwaukee's season. They entered Friday's game against the Twins five games behind the Chicago Cubs for the lead in their division.

Chicago has been at the top of the NL Central for most of the year. However, Misiorowski could help the Brewers back close the gap if he continues to throw pitches like a 95mph slider to baffle batters.