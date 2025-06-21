Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is playing well in her rookie season. With that being said, Bueckers was forced to miss time earlier in the '25 campaign due to concussion protocol. The Wings are doing everything they can to help Bueckers limit future injury trouble, though. For head coach Chris Koclanes, that means being careful about how many minutes the rookie plays.

“It's ever-present, ongoing conversations just with the duration of our season and how many games we play,” Koclanes said of Bueckers' minutes before Friday's game against the Connecticut Sun. “She takes care of her body and does a ton of extra work to make sure that she's in a position to be able to perform every night. With that being said, just always looking for opportunities to get her minutes down… She doesn't need to be playing 38 minutes, 40 minutes a game. Same with Arike (Ogunbowale).

“We've had a lot of inconsistencies with the roster, people coming in, people coming out so as we continue to grow and as that settles in, hopefully we can get her a little more rest. But she will be the first to tell you she wants to play 40 every night.”

Paige Bueckers may want to play 40 minutes per game, but keeping her healthy is the priority. Bueckers also does a terrific job of working hard to take care of her body, something Koclanes told reporters as well. She is currently averaging just over 35 minutes per contest.

Despite the aforementioned injury trouble, Bueckers is leading the league in points per game in the month of June. She has played especially well since returning from her injury absence. Koclanes has been impressed with her offensive aggressiveness since returning.

“Just her aggressiveness and her offense to want to command out there and off the floor as well,” Koclanes said before Friday's game. “Just really everyday watching her coming into her own more and more with her comfortability with her teammates.”

A healthy and aggressive Paige Bueckers is a recipe for success.