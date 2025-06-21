The San Francisco Giants stunned the baseball world by landing Rafael Devers in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, The disgruntled All-Star took issue with the Red Sox requesting he change positions, originally from third to DH and then from DH to first base. The growing animosity led to the blockbuster trade and Devers seems to be enjoying the change of scenery.

And the ninth-year veteran won’t have to wait long to exact revenge on his old club. The Giants start a three-game series at home against the Red Sox on Friday.

Although Devers reportedly told Boston media members that he wasn’t interested in talking about the past in a pregame interview ahead of the highly anticipated grudge match, he did provide one pointed response, per NBC Sports’ Alex Pavlovic on X. Asked when he was last this happy, Devers acknowledged, “It’s been a long time… I feel happy. I’m relaxed now.”

Rafael Devers gets a fresh start with the Giants

Devers' relationship with the Red Sox began to deteriorate this spring when the team signed Alex Bregman in free agency with the expectation that the Gold Glove winner would take over third base duties. Devers had been Boston’s starting third baseman since debuting with the team in 2017. And, although he’s proven to be a defensive liability at the hot corner, he did not initially accept a position change.

Eventually Devers agreed to cede third base to Bregman and embrace his new designated hitter role. While it was clear some hard feelings lingered, Devers’ offensive production helped smooth things over. But then the situation reached a boiling point when first baseman Triston Casas suffered a season-ending knee injury. The Red Sox asked Devers if he would take over first base and the three-time All-Star flat out refused, publicly calling out Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow.

Shortly after the first base incident, Devers was shipped to the Giants. He was moved less than two years into a massive 11-year, $331 million contract extension.

Now with the Giants, Devers explained his side of the first base debacle. The 28-year-old slugger implied that the Red Sox’s request for him to change positions was disrespectful. But he would have been open to the move if they asked him during spring training.

Devers and the Giants take on Boston Friday evening. San Francisco is looking to get back on track after losing four of the last five games.