Dwight certainly knows a thing or two about dunking.

On Saturday evening, the NBA held its annual Slam Dunk Contest as a part of All-Star Saturday Night, which this year took place in Indianapolis, in addition to all of the other traditional All-Star weekend activities. This year's competition featured the likes of Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown and last year's winner Mac McClung of the G League, who took home this year's dunk contest trophy with an array of impressive slams.

Judging the contest was a panel of NBA legends, including former Dunk contest champion Dominique Wilkins of the Atlanta Hawks, as well as former Seattle Supersonics point guard Gary Payton.

One person who feels that he deserves a spot on the judging panel in future years is none other than former Orlando Magic All-Star and Slam Dunk contest champion Dwight Howard, who recently took to his own account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to express that sentiment.

“I need to be a judge next year,” wrote Howard.

Dwight Howard indeed knows a thing or two about dunking, as he is the NBA's All-Time leader in dunks and also won multiple dunk contests as a member of the Magic, including a famous near free throw line dunk in which he wore a Superman cape.

In any case, it's unclear just how much longer the NBA will opt to run with the dunk contest year after year considering the dwindling fan reaction it receives, a far cry from when it was once perhaps the most anticipated event of the entire All-Star weekend.