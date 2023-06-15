Emily Austin is continuing to gain popularity. She's a sports journalist, podcaster, influencer, Miss Universe Judge, and more. With 1.2 million followers on Instagram, it's clear she's on a tremendous trajectory in her career. I was recently able to talk to Austin about a new NBA-based podcast she's starting called The Hoop Chat w/ Emily Austin.

“I’m totally re-branding,” Austin said. “So over the last few years, I’ve been very inconsistently kind of putting on a show called Daily Vibes with Emily… because I started taking on other projects… It became very hard to do something consistently, especially when I was working for another company. I finally decided recently, let me just re-brand, I came up with a new name, I have a new concept.”

Austin then told me she would sit one-on-one with athletes during her show Daily Vibes with Emily. She said it was “more serious,” something she hopes will change with her new, re-branded podcast.

“I want to do what I want to see,” Austin continued. “When I watch other people’s interviews, I notice I don’t like those really serious, hard-hitting… almost like postgame type interviews. I don’t really love those. Maybe for TV, but for a podcast I think something more casual, more get to know this person off-the-court is something that appeals more to me.”

She then used Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma as an example. Emily Austin, who’s interviewed no shortage of stars, said she would likely focus on talking about something like fashion with Kuzma rather than a purely NBA-related discussion. Austin would still talk some basketball with Kuzma, but she wants fans to be able to get to know who he truly is away from the game.

This podcast is going to be intriguing. It will be interesting to continue to follow Emily Austin on her path to stardom in the media world.