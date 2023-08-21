Former NBA player Enes Freedom, previously known as Enes Kanter, is firing back at trolls after he dropped a controversial take.

Last week, Freedom became the subject of criticism after he opined that he could average 60 points and 30 rebounds a night if he joined the WNBA, per an interview with Fox News.

The brash claim caused an online debate and a slew of internet mockery of Freedom, who has since responded by dropping a highlight clip on Twitter of some of his career's best defensive moments.

Alright! Let’s pick a random game…and explain it to these haters like a first grader. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/sK0N85Qgew — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) August 19, 2023

Freedom, then known as Kanter, was selected with the third overall pick in 2011 by the Utah Jazz after establishing himself as a standout in his native Turkey.

He went on to become something of a journeyman in the NBA. He was a member of the 2016 Oklahoma City Thunder team that came within one game of the NBA Finals, before playing with the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Portland Trail Blazers.

Throughout his career, Freedom has been politically outspoken against many countries, including both Turkey as well as China, criticizing the NBA's involvement there.

He became an American citizen in 2021 and changed his last name to Freedom around the same time.

While he was never an All-Star caliber talent, Enes Freedom was still very solid during his stint in the NBA, establishing himself as a reliable post scorer and rebounder who made solid contributions to many playoff-caliber teams.

It certainly isn't hard to envision his audacious hypothetical proclamations actually being based on reality.