The former NBA employee who voiced out his resentment about working for the league by posting a message on its official Facebook page before promoting his own business on the same channel is not apologizing for his actions.

Entrepreneur has reached out to the said employee, who was identified as Dean Joannou. He further explained his stance on the alleged toxic work conditions in the NBA.

“I quickly deleted it as an admin on the NBA's FB page,” Joannou told Entrepreneur. “Then I used the platform to vent on the conditions there.”

“I also formally do not apologize, and the NBA should consider improving their cybersecurity,” Joannou added.

Although the said posts were deleted several minutes after it went up, it will forever live on the internet, thanks to countless screenshots people made.

“How do I log out of this? Haven't worked here in weeks. Anyway, the NBA overextends it's social media employees greatly to the detriment of their health and social lives for a salary of less than $50k annually after taxes,” Joannou wrote in the initial post. “I worked 14 hour shifts without breaks at times. Shoutout Adam Silver. We don't get health insurance until 90 days on the job! That's silly isn't it? Glad I resigned, no need for a job to get in the way of your happiness. Donate to mental health causes.”

The NBA has remained silent on the grievance of Joannou, who has become some sort of a cult hero in the eyes of many on the internet.