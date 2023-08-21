James Harden apparently is not the only disgruntled employee in the NBA. On Monday morning, followers of the NBA's Facebook account got a surprise when they read a posted message that was in no way related to basketball. The said post put the league and even NBA commissioner Adam Silver on blast over allegations of low salary and a toxic work environment.

“How do I log out of this? Haven't worked here in weeks. Anyway, the NBA overextends it's social media employees greatly to the detriment of their health and social lives for a salary of less than $50k annually after taxes. I worked 14 hour shifts without breaks at times. Shoutout Adam Silver. We don't get health insurance until 90 days on the job! That's silly isn't it? Glad I resigned, no need for a job to get in the way of your happiness. Donate to mental health causes.”

The said post has now been deleted but screenshots of the message ensure that it will live on the internet forever.

But it did not stop there, as the former NBA employee tried to capitalize on the opportunity by promoting his business.

This is on the official NBA Facebook page. The absolute balls haha pic.twitter.com/vIxlCnxixe — aaron (@ulphy) August 21, 2023

Well, that's one bold way to quit a job.

One takeaway from this is that the NBA might have to rethink the way its employees access their social media accounts. Or maybe at least do a better job at listening to the needs of its employees.

It remains to be seen whether Silver and the NBA will address this strange online brouhaha.