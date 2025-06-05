Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman is currently dealing with an ankle injury. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently provided an update on Edman's status, via ESPN.

“The ankle got a little sore,” Roberts said. “We want to make sure that we're doing everything we can so it doesn't get worse.”

Edman, 30, has slashed .242/.282/.472 across 44 games played so far in the 2025 MLB season. The versatile defender has also hit nine home runs and eight doubles while also stealing three bases. Edman can play either middle infield position in addition to the outfield as well.

The Dodgers are playing without Edman at the moment as he deals with the injury. The hope is that he can return sooner rather than later, of course. LA is proceeding with caution when it comes to Edman's sore ankle, though. The Dodgers will continue to closely monitor the situation.

Dodgers finding ways to win despite injury trouble

Article Continues Below

Los Angeles currently holds a one-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West with a 37-25 overall record. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants sit three games back in the division. The NL West has been quite competitive without question despite the fact that the Dodgers entered the '25 campaign as the overwhelming favorite.

Injuries have negatively impacted the ball club, however. The Dodgers have found a way to play a quality brand of baseball despite all of the injuries. Their depth has been of the utmost importance given the circumstances.

On Thursday, Los Angeles will host the New York Mets for the final contest of a four-game series. New York leads the series 2-1 heading into Thursday's affair. LA will attempt to end the series with a victory to even things up at two games apiece.

Thursday afternoon's first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM EST in Los Angeles.